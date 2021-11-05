Two Cameroonian soldiers killed in ambush by suspected separatist fighters

XINHUA | At least two Cameroonian soldiers were killed on Wednesday in an ambush by suspected separatist fighters in the country’s restive Anglophone region of Southwest, according to security and local sources.
The soldiers, on their way to buy some basic commodities from a nearby village, were ambushed and killed in Ekondo Titi locality of the region by gunmen, a security official reporters while opting for anonymity.
Separatist fighters who want to create an independent nation in Cameroon’s two Anglophone regions are known to be active in the locality, according to security reports.
Government forces and separatist fighters have been clashing in the regions since 2017.
This present situation is a perfect example of why emotionally based logic will always be a black man downfall. It’s always about me, me and me. I have a question for people like you who are rooting for this madness. Who do you think has a higher chance to be labeled a terrorist organization by the world let’s say 10 years if this is still going on? The government or the rebel lion? Now before you answer this I need you to look up the history of civil war in Africa and what usually happens after the 10 year mark and the 20 year mark. We really have a serious problem in Africa with emotions and wonder why more disciplined and rationally based culture have been enslaving mentally for centuries
This will not last 10 years. Lrc is broke and soldiers are demoralized; you get killed for going to get a bite, you Captain don’t give a damn about you. AFCON has to remind lrc that Yaounde is unsanitary and has cholera. Fight or no fight; what has this regime done for the country in 40 years? Small Gabon hosted international contest with no hiccup! Think about that or lookup the word failure?