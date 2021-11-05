Two Cameroonian soldiers killed in ambush by suspected separatist fighters

Share Facebook

XINHUA | At least two Cameroonian soldiers were killed on Wednesday in an ambush by suspected separatist fighters in the country’s restive Anglophone region of Southwest, according to security and local sources.

The soldiers, on their way to buy some basic commodities from a nearby village, were ambushed and killed in Ekondo Titi locality of the region by gunmen, a security official reporters while opting for anonymity.

Separatist fighters who want to create an independent nation in Cameroon’s two Anglophone regions are known to be active in the locality, according to security reports.

Government forces and separatist fighters have been clashing in the regions since 2017.