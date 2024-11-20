Vinicius Jr. discovers Cameroonian ancestry through DNA test

Share Facebook

In a powerful revelation, Brazil and Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr. discovers his roots in Cameroon through a DNA test, connecting him to the Tikar tribe and embracing his Afro-Brazilian heritage.

Vinicius Jr., the star winger for Brazil and Real Madrid, has uncovered his ancestral roots in Cameroon following a DNA test conducted by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) in collaboration with AfricanAncestry.com.

The test, carried out on November 19, 2024, at Fonte Nova, revealed that the footballer’s heritage traces back to the Tikar tribe of Cameroon.

In a special ceremony, Vinicius Jr. was presented with a certificate recognizing his Cameroonian ancestry, alongside a video highlighting the rich legacy of his Tikar forebears, a prominent ethnic group in Cameroon.

This discovery is part of the CBF’s ongoing ‘Roots of Gold’ campaign, which seeks to celebrate and honor the history of the Afro-Brazilian community, with a particular focus on its deep connection to football.

Reflecting on the revelation, Vinicius Jr. expressed his emotional connection to his newfound heritage, saying, “Discovering that my roots are in Cameroon is a very special moment for me and my family.

It reminds me that, despite the challenges, our origins and our history count for a lot.”

His father also shared his pride in the discovery, adding, “It’s important for us to know where we come from. Many Brazilians are unaware of their ancestry or heritage. I’m happy that we have roots in Cameroon too.”

Gina Paige, the founder and president of AfricanAncestry.com, highlighted the significance of reconnecting with ancestral roots, especially for individuals of African descent.

“Vini Jr. carries within him the desire to honor his heritage,” Paige said. “However, like many individuals of African descent, his ancestral story has been erased by racism and the legacy of slavery.

This DNA test has helped reveal that his ancestors belonged to the Tikar tribe in Cameroon.

Vini’s reconnection with his African roots is a powerful act of resistance, particularly in line with his advocacy for social justice on and off the football pitch.”

In a tribute to his ancestral heritage, Vinicius Jr. wore a special jersey featuring both the Brazilian and Cameroonian flags during Brazil’s 1-1 draw against Uruguay, a match in which he played the full 90 minutes.

This milestone moment not only sheds light on Vinicius Jr.’s personal history but also highlights the broader significance of heritage and identity for many Afro-Brazilians today.