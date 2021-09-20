World Bank Lends Cameroon $743 Million for Development Projects

September 20, 2021 Leave a comment

Bloomberg | The World Bank will give Cameroon concessional loans worth a total of 632 million euros (about $740 million) to support development projects in the central African economy.

Alamine Ousmane Mey

The funding is earmarked for an agriculture development project in northern Cameroon, a secondary education support project, the Cameroon-Chad Electricity Interconnection project to allow the country to export power, and a women’s initiative, Cameroon’s Economy Minister Alamine Ousmane Mey told reporters in the capital, Yaounde.

Mey spoke alongside World Bank Vice President for West and Central Africa, Ousmane Diagana.

