World Bank Lends Cameroon $743 Million for Development Projects

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Bloomberg | The World Bank will give Cameroon concessional loans worth a total of 632 million euros (about $740 million) to support development projects in the central African economy.

The funding is earmarked for an agriculture development project in northern Cameroon, a secondary education support project, the Cameroon-Chad Electricity Interconnection project to allow the country to export power, and a women’s initiative, Cameroon’s Economy Minister Alamine Ousmane Mey told reporters in the capital, Yaounde.

Mey spoke alongside World Bank Vice President for West and Central Africa, Ousmane Diagana.