Yaoundé Launches CFA16.8bn Infrastructure Projects for 2025

Business in Cameroon | The Urban Community of Yaoundé has outlined 59 public contracts worth CFA16.8 billion for 2025, according to the Ministry of Public Procurements. Most of these projects will focus on maintaining urban roads, public lighting, green spaces, paving certain roads, and acquiring office supplies and vehicles.

One of the key projects this year is the rehabilitation of the road from Carrefour Vogt to the Basilica Mvolyé. This CFA1.1 billion project, financed with the council’s own funds, is set to open for bidding on February 28. Work is expected to begin in June and conclude by February 2026.

Another major contract involves routine maintenance of paved roads across the city, scheduled to begin in March with a budget of CFA1.4 billion. The paving of the Nkol Nkoumou road, covering the stretch from Plateau Minkoameyos to Nkol Nkoumou and crossing the Anga’a River, will cost CFA1.6 billion.

The city also plans to install an interconnected solar-powered public lighting system, adding 1,000 new lampposts. This phase, valued at nearly CFA3 billion, is set to begin in June and be completed by December. The project’s management cost has been estimated at CFA256 million.

Additional projects include the rehabilitation of the Feux Marché Madagascar–Carrefour Entrée Cité-Verte road for CFA828 million. Phase I of drainage work at the Mbankolo market is budgeted at CFA740 million. A bridge will be built over the Mefou River on the Afanoyoa road for CFA740 million. Housing plots on a municipal site will be developed for CFA370 million. Vegetation clearing and roadside cleaning will cost CFA370 million. Routine maintenance and rehabilitation of public lighting networks in the city’s seven districts are expected to cost CFA552 million.

In December, the city council approved a CFA40 billion budget for 2025. About 61% of this budget will go toward investments, including roadwork, public lighting, waste collection, and other major infrastructure projects, according to Mayor Luc Messi Atangana.