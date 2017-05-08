19-year-old found slain in Greenbelt, Md. [+video]

A 19-year-old man was found fatally stabbed early Friday in Greenbelt, the police there said.

The Greenbelt police identified the victim as Jean Marie Acha. They said he lived in Greenbelt.

He was found about 6 a.m. in the 7200 block of South Ora Court, a street of townhouses. He was lying in front of a house, the police said. The neighborhood is about a half mile east of the Greenway Center. It is near Interstate 495 and the Baltimore Washington Parkway.

In an initial report of the death they said that it did not appear to be random.

