3 Cameroonian Nationals Facing Charges In Western Pa. Internet Fraud Scheme

SLIPPERY ROCK (KDKA) – Three African nationals from Cameroon are facing charges in an organized, intra-national internet fraud scheme uncovered in western Pennsylvania.

According to police, large amounts of money were wired through Western Union and MoneyGram at various locations in Butler, Lawrence and Mercer counties.

Police say the total is at least $20,000, but it is expected to grow.

Lawrence Njabon Francis, 37, and Lawrence Nana Tchakounte, 26, attend Slippery Rock University on student visas. Both have been arrested and bond has been set at $100,000. A third man, Emmenuel Nkwate, 31, entered the country through Mexico claiming refugee status. Police are still searching for Nkwate.

Through the course of their investigation, police discovered forged documents including, driver’s licenses, registration plates and business checks. Evidence of fake passports was also found.

All are facing a list of charges including, corrupt organizations, forgery, insurance fraud and money laundering.

KDKA