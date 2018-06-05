5 mois de détention pour les leaders anglophones indépendantistes

RFI | Cela fait cinq mois ce mardi que les leaders de la République autoproclamée d’Ambazonie ont été arrêtés au Nigeria. Quelques semaines plus tard, ils avaient été extradés vers Yaoundé. Quarante-sept personnes en tout, le président et plusieurs responsables du mouvement arrêtés à Abuja, ainsi que des militants interpellés près de la frontière avec le Cameroun. Tous se trouvent donc aujourd’hui dans la capitale camerounaise, mais on n’en sait guère plus sur leur sort.

Cinq mois après leur arrestation au Nigeria, les séparatistes anglophones sont toujours détenus au secrétariat d’Etat à la Défense, le SED.

Les autorités se contentent de dire qu’elles respectent les procédures légales en vigueur au Cameroun. Ces 47 militants sont détenus dans le cadre de la loi anti-terroriste et dans les affaires de terrorisme, la garde à vue dure 15 jours, mais peut être renouvelée sans limites.

En revanche, selon plusieurs sources, les détenus n’ont toujours pas pu recevoir de visite ni de leur famille ni de leurs avocats. Ce qui fait dire à la République autoproclamée d’Ambazonie qu’il ne s’agit pas d’une arrestation, mais d’un enlèvement.

La Commission nationale des droits de l’homme et des libertés n’a pas non plus rencontré les militants séparatistes. Depuis janvier, la réglementation impose à la commission d’être accompagnée par un procureur pour rendre visite aux personnes incarcérées dans le cadre de la crise anglophone et les multiples demandes de cette commission se sont soldées par une réponse négative.

Le Haut-Commissariat de l’ONU pour les réfugiés, qui avait dénoncé une violation du principe de non-refoulement au moment de l’extradition des séparatistes vers le Cameroun fin janvier, lui non plus n’a pas de nouvelles. Comme le dit un porte-parole du HCR, « nous n’avons ni accès ni information sur les personnes refoulées, malgré les demandes auprès des autorités. »