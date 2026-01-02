AFCON 2025: Why Commentator Philip Atsrim Backs Broos and Bafana to Oust Cameroon

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

CameroonOnline.ORG | The group stages of AFCON 2025 have wrapped up without many shock exits, but the Round of 16 promises to provide the spark the tournament has been waiting for.

With all the heavyweights safely through, the knockout phase is set for some colossal collisions in Morocco.

The Weekend Lineup

The action kicks off this Saturday with Senegal taking on Sudan, followed by a tactical showdown between Tunisia and Mali.

On Sunday, host nation Morocco will look to capitalize on home support at a packed Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat when they face Tanzania.

However, the most intriguing narrative of the weekend is undoubtedly the clash in the capital between South Africa and Cameroon.

The Prediction: The Broos Factor

Venue: Stade Al Medina (Agdal), Rabat

Respected Ghanaian football commentator Philip Atsrim, who has covered every AFCON tournament since 2010, has made a bold prediction. Despite Cameroon’s superior historical record in the competition, Atsrim is backing South Africa (Bafana Bafana) to send the Indomitable Lions packing—specifically because they now have Hugo Broos in their dugout.

Broos, who famously led Cameroon to the AFCON title in 2017, brings a level of tactical organization that Atsrim believes will be the difference maker.

“Look, I think South Africa have got what it takes to beat Cameroon because I find South Africa a better-organized team,” Atsrim observed. “Cameroon can be a bit frantic. They can be a bit more expansive… all over the place. They’ve got firepower, but because of the way they are fronted, they can be unpredictable.”

Atsrim argues that under Broos, Bafana Bafana has become far more disciplined. If they can tighten up their defense to neutralize Cameroon’s chaotic attack, their ability to create chances will see them through.

The Wider Field

While Atsrim has his eye on the South African upset, he notes that the “favorites” category is crowded this year.

Nigeria looks determined to return to the final.

Algeria has recovered from their previous slumps.

Egypt , with Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush , remains dangerous.

Morocco, boasting stars like Brahim Díaz, is firing on all cylinders.

As Bafana keeper Ronwen Williams noted, the beauty of African football lies in the “dark horses.” While the group stages lacked major upsets, the presence of tacticians like Hugo Broos in the knockout rounds suggests that the real drama is just beginning.

Catch South Africa vs. Cameroon this Sunday to see if the Broos factor pays off!