Retail Shift in Cameroon: Casino Group Passes the Torch to 2S Retail

CameroonOnline.ORG | Douala, Cameroon — A significant change has arrived in the Cameroonian retail landscape. Casino Group has officially announced the sale of its subsidiary, 3C Cameroun, to 2S Retail. This entity operates the well-known BAO Cash & Carry brand, a staple for wholesale and retail shoppers in the region.

A New Strategic Direction

This move marks a deliberate pivot in Casino’s international strategy. Rather than managing direct operations, the group is transitioning toward a franchise model supported by strong local partners.

However, the connection remains: Casino will continue to supply BAO Cash & Carry with its private-label products, ensuring customers still have access to the brands they know.

The BAO Footprint

Since its launch in 2018, BAO Cash & Carry has established itself as a leader in the wholesale sector. Its hybrid model serves both individual shoppers and over 3,000 active professional clients, including traders and resellers. The acquisition covers seven locations:

5 integrated stores in Douala

2 franchise operations in Nkongsamba and Limbé

What’s Next for 2S Retail?

The acquisition comes with reassuring news for the local economy. 2S Retail has committed to maintaining BAO’s popular low-price concept and, crucially, preserving all existing jobs.

The roadmap for the future is clear: 2S Retail plans to spend 2026 consolidating the current business model before launching a new phase of expansion starting in 2027.