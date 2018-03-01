Agbor Balla Nkongho : héro ou traître ?

Journal du Cameroun | Malgré un séjour en prison, son domicile familial brûlé et des positions critiquées, cet activiste des droits de l’Homme continue de parcourir le monde entier afin de trouver des solutions politiques à la crise anglophone qui secoue le pays depuis 18 mois.
En janvier 2017, Agbor Balla Nkongho est arrêté en compagnie de 71 autres leaders du consortium anglophone alors qu’ils tenaient une réunion. De nuit, ils sont conduits à Yaoundé, la capitale du Cameroun. Ils seront déférés à la prison centrale de Kondengui à Yaoundé. Face à la pression de la communauté internationale, les chefs d’accusations qui pèsent contre eux seront dévoilés : actes de terrorisme, rébellion entres autres. Ils risquent la peine de mort. Ils passeront 7 mois de prison avant d’être libérés.
Huit mois plus tard, une fois sa liberté retrouvée, Agbor Balla Nkongho reprend ses activités. Il repart régulièrement rendre visite à ses compagnons d’infortune en prison. Son combat pour la cause anglophone, il le poursuit également avec détermination. Face à la radicalisation du mouvement qui voit naître les premiers groupes armés, il encourage le dialogue et l’acceptation de l’autre. « Les libertés que nous recherchons pour nous-mêmes doivent être étendues à tous les autres citoyens quelles que soient nos différences idéologiques. J’en appelle à chacun d’entre vous, à réfléchir à l’exploitation d’autres voies pour atteindre nos objectifs », souligne-t-il pour défendre sa position.
Menaces et invectives
Son choix du dialogue comme solution à la crise anglophone n’est pas resté sans conséquence. En novembre 2017, quelques semaines après sa sortie de prison, son domicile familial à Mamfé, dans la région du Sud-ouest du Cameroun, est mis à feu. Cet incident intervient quelques jours après son exclusion du consortium des sociétés civiles anglophones du Cameroun dont il est membre fondateur. Le motif souligné par les signataires de sa mise à l’écart est « son écartement de la ligne directrice du mouvement à travers ses sorties médiatiques et ses activités diplomatiques auprès des Etats ».
Dans la même lancée, lors d’une visite à la diaspora camerounaise en Angleterre il va se faire chasser de la salle par les partisans de l’aile extrémiste de la revendication anglophone. Ils estiment qu’en prêchant pour la fin des actions de revendication violentes, « il est devenu un allié du gouvernement». Interrogé sur ces accusations portées contre lui, il se veut constant. « Même si nous pouvons différer d’approches, nous devons respecter les opinions des autres. Nous pouvons être en désaccord sans être désagréables. C’est une caractéristique d’une société démocratique d’avoir des opinions et des points de vue divergents. Le gouvernement a la responsabilité de prendre des mesures pour atténuer les tensions au sein de nos communautés afin de réduire la probabilité de conflit. Nous appelons tous nos jeunes, leaders religieux, leaders communautaires, leaders d’opinion à œuvrer pour s’attaquer à tous les signes potentiels de conduite violente et à se défendre contre la violence. La solution doit être politique. C’est le moment d’un bon leadership et l’esprit d’état que nous fournirons», précise-t-il.
Malgré les menaces permanentes qui pèsent contre lui, l’avocat de 47 ans, qui a travaillé comme personne ressource en matière de droits de l’Homme avec le système des Nations Unies en Sierra Leone et au Congo, a décidé de rester dans la capitale du Sud-Ouest, Buea, dans laquelle il exerce ses activités. A l’occasion de la journée mondiale pour la justice sociale, il a remis, le 20 février dernier, aux jeunes startupeurs de la ville « des ordinateurs afin de les encourager dans le processus de création d’emplois pour la jeunesse ». Quelques jours après ces événements, il s’est envolé pour les Etats-Unis où il compte obtenir de nouveaux soutiens dans son combat pour la résolution de la crise anglophone.
Alternative crédible
Depuis octobre 2017, les affrontements nés de la répression des attaques séparatistes contre les forces de l’ordre ont fait plusieurs morts parmi les populations civiles. Une trentaine de militaires ont été tués. 7500 personnes ont été contraintes de se refugier au Nigeria où elles vivent dans des conditions difficiles.
Une dizaine de leaders sécessionnistes viennent d’être arrêtés au Nigeria et extradés au Cameroun. Ils risquent la condamnation à mort. Face à ces arrestations, d’autres groupes armés se sont formés et kidnappent désormais des représentants de l’Etat. En raison de l’escalade de violence observée dans les régions anglophones, Agbor Balla s’est positionné comme une alternative crédible pour mettre fin à la crise.
C’est dans cette optique qu’il a été reçu, début février, par la ministre d’Etat du Royaume-Uni pour l’Afrique, Harriet Baldwin en séjour officiel au Cameroun. En décembre dernier, c’était avec Patricia Scotland, secrétaire général du Commonwealth, qu’il avait échangé.
This Guy was the leader of the consortium- He remains a Hero in the history of cameroon:- Why?
At his age, he came out , mobilized lawyers and young people for a change..Made his points clear ,but the fake government had no arguements, and ofcourse brutalized, tried to humiliate him by throwing him in Kondengui Jail, a place for murders, thieves and the most corrupt politician. That was the biggest mistake for the fake and corrupt government later realized and he was freed. While in Jail the whole revolution went out of control, led to radicalisation and today you see where we are..Many death soldiers, many death innocent civilians, refugees in Nigeria and same fake government still dont have a plan to solve the problem..Balla is a hero and a good example of a noble freedom fighter…
Well articulated Sir.I agree!
Freedom fighter for who? Those you are thinking about or imaginning, are for statehood.
Are you sure he has that population big enough to drag us back to his federation bid?
He is fighting in the past tense. This struggle, is bouncing from stage to stage and so you
and Balla, should know that the train left that point long ago. No refugee worth the
salt, would have confidence staying under lrc. Leaving lrc to nigeria etc, means a decision
has been taken already.
Balla like you and some others, dreaming about a federation with lrc are triators. Go back
and read cameroon history, look at our stay in that union for 57 years and ask yourself
some questions. It is at this point of not look at history, greed and dullness, that you and
federalists, have all gotten it wrong.
not looking at …
It can only end in a federation if people fight for independence. If you fight for federation you will be lucky to end up with effective DECENTRALISATION. Balla knew the direction of travel of this revolution. He did not think people will arrive at that stage so early and he was not prepared for that. Therefore even though he predicted this moment in one of his TV outings, he failed to accept the inevitable and by implications be the leader for it. Therefore at this moment in time he is speaking for a silent minority. Ambazonia has risen to fall no more. If there is any chance of federation it will be between two independent nations. That is the minimum from the ambalanders. Balla is a general who matched his troops up the hill but decided to match them down without the mission complete.
1. Before kondengui, he was considered as a hero
2. After Kondengui, he is now considered as a traitor
Reasons:
Before was abducted and taken to LRC , his fight was genuine and transparent
The MAJORITY OF Southern Cameroonians supported him
In Kondengui he was compromised by LRC in exchange for marginal and ephemeral favours
He has therefore lost MOST of his Southern Cameroonian followers.
He has become the “Enfant chéri” of the citizens and media outlets of LRC.
@MVOMEKA
if you have nothing interesting to say just shut up ” his a hero”
a least he is trying to find a solution to the problem.Therefore he can come in and out without being touching by the government.
we need people like him.
@Mvomeka
You have as always, provided quite an incisive elucidation. The gentleman is nothing else except a fork tongue, avaricious, and self-seeking opportunist who is in connivance with a rogue regime to betray the very cause for which he had professed loyalty to; but has since explicitly manifested contempt for.
Mola,
You are very scarce these days.
Now that LRC has declared war on the peaceful people of SC, there are only two options on the table:
1. LRC defeats SC. Cameroon remains a UNITARY STATE
2. LRC does not defeat SC. The two “one and indivisible” states, SC and LRC go their separate ways.
Balla is selling after the market preaching FEDERALISM.
Biya’s war will decide the fate of the INFORMAL union. Wars decided thefate of:
1. Kosovo versus Serbia
2. Eritrea versus Ethiopia
3. S. Sudan versus Sudan
4. East Timor versus Indonesia
5. etc, etc,
@MVOMEKA
scared of who youuuuuuuuuuuu ” see me this terrorist ”
does is LRC send you to burned “John Fru Ndi ” residence.
it is LRC send you to kidnapping people.
it is LRC send you to beheading people.
it is LRC send you to killing law enforcement.
it is LRC send you to bring the WHITE DEVIL ” UN ”
it is LRC ask you to burn government properties.
its LRC asks you to rape kids and women.
we are war with terrorist ” ambasonia”.
and stop using LRC VS SC
It’s THE REPUBLIC OF CAMEROON VS AMBASONIA period.
Pharaon alias Bamendaboy,
Confused maquisard, it is rather you who should say whether it is Mvomeka who:
– Burnt a 96 year old grandmother in Kwakwa and who also burnt the National Assembly.
-sent you to Nigeria to kidnap.
-Who raped students in Buea and is now raping, breaking into stores and stealing people’s money.
– LRC is a french- speaking country and must be referred by it’s French acronym.
You see why La Republique is sinking, because imagine leaving a country in the hands semi illiterates like you. Lazy and talkative, he can’t take off time to learn French and English well, but he wants to be a songbird!
Always a hero to us in West Cameroon.
You fought and you are fighting a good fight Barrister!
The question we in West Cameroon are asking is
1- In the reunification of the Cameroons from Foumban 1961 did East Cameroon behave like a true brother or a traitor to West Cameroon?
Any Cameroonian fighting the traitors to the vision of unification will remain a hero to us in West Cameroon!
Those who are with France 98% of the time, kill, forcefully Francophonize Black Africans so France can take over our territory are the traitors.
Who wrote this article ? Ans a francophone from LRC , yes A Balla made errors just like all of us shall make errors in the future due to circumstances we are in, but my dear Anglophones and Ambalanders don’t let francophones come up with old story using different headlines to busy body Us. I have not read the article but from the title there is nothing new with respect to Balla actions . There is lie going Arround claiming Bareister Nalova is a Nigerian that is why she was not sent to LRC , when did she become a Nigeria , this article to distract us from the fact that I T Bakary lied about our leaders .
This article, is either a distraction or a plan to kill the revolution. That is not
going to happen. It is a wrong thought pattern.
If i were Balla, i would like to dissociate myself with such meanness. But if
Balla prides in foolishness, he has himself to blame when time comes. This
is called risky, anywhere in the world, wherein situations like we are seeing
today have taken place.
Balla has all the rights we all have, but he should ask himself if what he is up
to, makes him a Mandela or a Judas Iscariot.
Every human being faces a challenge in the area of service delivery. Since we are serving a clientele, it seems prudent to make room for clientele taste and feedback. Most successful businesses grow because they receive and act on customer survey.
There is no doubt that Barrister Felix Agbor Nkongho is a smart energetic, dynamic and committed individual. Since he is tackling a people’s problem, it would be advisable, from time to time to refer to the people. Even patients on their dying beds do have a wish and the physician is better off acting on those wishes.
Balla to my knowledge has not changed his political position right? , and he was only called a traitor after he advocated for schools to resume (which they have). So it begs the question? Did the people who now call him a traitor understand what his position was when they hailed him a hero? Or they just wanted their children to remain an uneducated generation? I still haven’t seen an articulated, well thought out reason for why advocating for schools to resume was tantamount to treason
@Bueapickin
Good question , i am waiting for those terrorist ” ambasonia ” an answer
Jealous and frustrated BUSH FALLERS would never give to Caesar what is Caesar’s . All they know is violence simply cos they’re eager to speedily return home and achieve what they weren’t able to achieve in the West, so they thinking goes tho. Some have already celebrated their ministerial appointment—counting their chicken before they hatch. This explains why some are even ready to nuke CMR, if possible. Their patience defies all sense of logic—as if German shepard dogs were behind them.
Prisoner Ayuk is no match to Barrister Ba-lla.
Ba-lla, you’re the/our MAN…
—so the thinking—their impatience—
Violence? Don’t go there piggy bank! You are an offshoot of maquisards who were engaged in deadly violence. You lived up to the reputation of your people by dancing in the streets when the killing machine arrived the SW to rape, maim and kill Anglophones. Yves Michel Fotso, your brother did not even have the patience to wait for his chicks to hatch, he burrowed holes all over the financial system and showed that you people are not only the offsprings of maquisards, by incorrigible thieves. Bust Njifenji is no match to his handlers and was undercut by Clement Atangana, and is normally the figure head he’s supposed to be!
…but incorrigible thieves..,
He is hero of La republic. This news item has no Place. The people have move passed Balla and his Colonial lrc. He wants to tie people to Colonial backwardness in the name of Federal cameroons
Watch punchline africa TV on the cameroons
southern Cameroonians should learn tolerance…
You should learn to accept other Opinions and accept the fact that people have different views…
Some southern cameroonians believe in federalism…Be it two states or 10 states federalism..We need to respect it..They have their reasons why they think so..
Others want a complete Separation from LRC- well they have their reasons why they think its the best….
We cant call a man who wants federalism a traitor…In politics we will never have 100% agreement as people see issues from different angles…
If southern cameroonians cannot tolerate differences, the course they are fighting will fail.
They should not spend lots of energy fighting among themselves..Why attack NI John now?..
If he for federalism, we should respect it and go ahead…
You forgot to conclude that if biya is for one and indivisible cameroon,
we should accept it because he has ruled the country that long and
knows it. This is cheap to say.
No one from outside, has attacked Mr. Ndi. His compound is heavily
militarised for even ghosts to fear. When he called them in, he made
us know it and so who would dare it with bare hands or where there
peace plants around the compound?
The time to visit him is not now if we care.
Agbor Balla like Fru Ndi is not just a trickster, but a confused trickster. He’s the kind of person who rushes to the fore to lead people, but because he’s not and doesn’t want to be on the same wavelength with then, decides to keep his cards closed to his chest. A leader adapts to the changing fortunes of the people he’s leading as the struggle changes and intensifies. If he set out with the rest of the people asking for a Federation, then he would not look like a fool today. He set out asking for French and English not to be used in courts and schools, and when he was arrested and the people brutalized, he was supposed to stick to their changing fortunes. Instead he pulled out his federation trump card at a time President Biya was rejection any talk about the form of state.
What this implies is that Balla was trying to introduce a position he had held for long, but which the people were not familiar with at the wrong time. This was going to lead to a clash, because as the gov’t rejected all options for dialiaguo about the form of state , he Balla deadly kept talking about it thereby placing the people he was supposed to lead in a very tight place. He was supposed to consult his people and immediately desist from sending out mixed messages, instead he engaged in a one-man show. The gov’t may one day come to the negotiating table, but it will not be on Balla’s terms and he will never be the one to represent them in such talks. He must continue his one-man show ad infinitum!
…deafly kept talking about..,