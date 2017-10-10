Akere Muna démissionne de la présidence du conseil d’administration d’Ecobank

Le candidat à l’élection présidentielle camerounaise a fait cette annonce ce 9 octobre 2017.
Akere Muna ne préside plus le conseil d’administration de la représentation camerounaise d’Ecobank. L’ancien bâtonnier de l’Ordre des avocats du Cameroun a fait cette annonce dans un communiqué publié ce lundi. Akere Muna y affirme que cette démission fait suite à son nouvel engagement politique, celui d’être candidat à la prochaine présidentielle camerounaise.
« J’ai demandé à Ecobank Cameroun de procéder à la recherche d’un nouveau membre pour son conseil d’administration. A la suite de l’annonce de ma candidature, je rends mon siège de président du conseil d’administration d’Ecobank. J’entends éviter toute situation de conflits d’intérêts et protéger la banque de ma décision de me porter candidat à l’élection présidentielle 2018. Je compte aussi revoir l’ensemble de mes engagements internationaux, afin de m’assurer qu’il n’y ait pas de conflits d’intérêts« .
L’ancien vice-président de Transparency international confirme ainsi l’information qui a fait la une des médias nationaux et internationaux ce début de semaine, à savoir celle du lancement d’un mouvement baptisé « Now », qui le présentera comme candidat à l’élection présidentielle qui devrait se tenir l’année prochaine.
Akere Muna entend bâtir son programme politique autour du vivre ensemble. Ce qui passe par une implication de toutes les diversités dans la prise de décision.
Avant de valider sa candidature le conseil D’ECOBANk doit effectuer un audit.
