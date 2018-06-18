Amnesty report on Anglophone crisis: The government’s reaction [+vidéo]

Cameroon is in the grip of spiraling violence that has seen security forces and armed separatists torture and attack people in the country’s English speaking region, a new report by Amnesty International has said.
All the lies will not help lrc,lets continue down this path.
Wata na wata.
Tchiroma and his band of kleptomaniacs and pathological lies are still leaving in the 60s when the social media was not in existence. How can he sit there and is congratulating the armed forces when we have seen videos of them committing abuses on both women and children, when we have seen the army burning down villages, when we have piles and piles of images and videos of all kinds of atrocities. The lies that all of this is being committed by terrorists and then blaming the government for those acts is absurd. These lies will only help to radicalise the NW and SW regions of the country into more determination. It is this arrogance of the Francophone-led goverment that will not help the country anytime soon.
Crazy!