Anglophone crisis: Cameroon must return to federal system abolished under Ahidjo

africanews | As the security and social crisis in Cameroon’s Anglophone region rages, a former United States ambassador is advocating a return to federalism as the only viable solution.
Herman Cohen, a former assistant Secretary of State for Africa says the government must go back for the original federal system that was in his view ‘illegally abolished’ during the tenure of the country’s first president Ahmadou Ahidjo.
Ahidjo the country’s first president governed with a federal system for the first twelve years of his presidency. But in 1972, the federal system was abolished for a United Republic of Cameroon directed from Yaounde.
#Cameroon government must understand that only solution to West Cameroon crisis is a return to original federal system that was illegally abolished during Ahidjo administration.
— Herman J. Cohen (@CohenOnAfrica) March 8, 2018
There has been a resurgence in the push by southern Cameroonians to secede from French-dominant Cameroon. A similar agitation started in the late 1990s. The recent one (October 2017 till date) started as peaceful protests against marginalization till the government cracked down on protesters.
It has now taken a violent turn as separatists elements have staged guerilla style attacks on security forces killing over twenty of them. The two Anglophone regions (North West and South West) have also been under curfew for the last few months.
Ahidjo stepped down as president in 1982 and Paul Biya took over the reigns. The current governance structure concentrates power in the presidency despite two chambers of the legislature – the 180-member National Assembly and the 100-member Senate.
The President is elected for a seven-year mandate. The presidency creates policy, administers government agencies, commands the armed forces, negotiates and ratifies treaties, and declares a state of emergency if need be.
The president appoints government officials at all levels, from the prime minister (considered the official head of government), to the provincial governors and divisional officers. President Biya is sure to run in polls scheduled for later this year.
Republic of Ambazonia want a total separation from banana Republic French Cameroon these are two different countries with two systems of govence there is nothing similar with these two countries Ahijoh and Biya only use the French man curropt style to abolished the terms of the unification and was now in the prosess of assimilating Southern Cameroon before God open out eyes in 2016 therefore the time is now for total freedom for Ambazonia not federation
God punish the Biya and all his followers Ambazonia will never I mean never again joint this illegal union.
@ Good man. Ambazonians don’t represent Anglophones. They are a bunch of mentally enslaved terrorists. Some of them are even Nigerians. The name Ambazonia doesn’t even sound African. It sounds Eastern European. Slave mentality. You can go and form your Ambazonia republic somewhere near Macedonia, Romania, Bosnia or Estonia etc. For your information Anglophone Cameroonians are Africans and not Europeans and don’t need any European type name to determine their identity. The majority of anglophone Cameroonians want nothing to do with your terrorist organisation. All we want is to get rid of the Biya regime and the implementation of a Federal system. You hijacked our movement headed by the wise and brave Agbor Balla. Biya is the one who wins with your terrorist activities and not anglophones.
@Bobjazz
First of all, as a mentally sick Bamilike swine, you have no right to use those filthy leprosy infected fingers of yours to speak on behalf of Anglophones.
Secondly, as a borderline illiterate, your pronouncements about the on-going stand-off can only be flagrantly ignorant and therefore inconsequential.
Thirdly, as and incurable alcoholic, you are completely obvious to the fact that a good 99 % of actual Anglophones; not the 1 % wannabe Bamilike bastards like your pitiable self are all in for total separation from LRC.
So do us a favor and get the hell out of our country. We resent and resist your pretentious claim to Anglophone heritage, and worst yet, we disdain and despise you as a people.
This people still think Ambazonians are joking. We will keep pushing for the restoration our statehood even if it means sending all the terrorist birs back to LRC in body bags. The gorilla is out for full guerilla. We Ambazinians have come to terms that we are on our own. The world has abandoned us to a genocide and we have taken our liberation fate in our hands. We are aware no UN, no backstabbing Nigerians, no french thieves, no English criminals nor any deceitful Americans are coming to our rescue. We aware King Biya also carries Chinese, Switzerland and Russian passports so we don’t expect any help from them either. I assure you all we have our hearts and minds that will guide us through the thorny bushes. Ambazonia forever. Kill all the terrorist soldiers invading your home and raping
This is quite an honest remark from former Ambassador Cohen- “the federal system that as illegally abolished” is the core of the Anglophone crisis. And for those who think the Anglophone crisis is that of a language problem must really be fat-headed. Addressing the Anglophone crisis simply means a revisit to Foumban and a revisit to the current Centralized, corrupt and undemocratic structures.
Bans left and right; presidential decrees now and then; and killings here and there won’t bring forth any solutions. In fact, they just amount to radicalizing the masses. Logically speaking, addressing the Anglophone crisis MUST touch the form of the current centralized structures and it’s rather imbecilic for LRC to think otherwise.
The only people I feel sorry for are the people demanding federalism and throwing insults on those who want total independence of southern Cameroons. This is because you can only achieve federation if you fight for independence. Therefore all southern Cameroonians should come together and demand total and complete respect of un resolution 1608 which granted independence of Southern Cameroons. If we can do this the least we can get is a confederation.
UNDER our dead bodies we the people of the Centre south east and littoral regions will never go back to a 2 states federation based on some nonsensical alleged identity called francofools. I have nothing in common with a sobadjo or a nguelafi the 10 regions we have are working fine . To cater for some minorities it can further be cut down to 12-14 , anything else than that you are in your own , when people are asking for more representation someone wants me to believe that my interests will be best protected by mixing people based on some foreign language most people from the régions mentioned above don’t even speak . To hell with your going back to blah blah always forward never backward . I don’t even think the fools back there even understand what they are clamouring for , 85% of the
85% of the population will never share anything on a 50-50 basis with the remaining 15% , it’s just common sense , if we must go through a civil war to sink it in some banso heads/coconut brains so be it, at least once it’s settled, we can shift paradigm and use the territory as a conquered one and the people as slaves . By now the state should even subsidize francofools moving to those two troublesome regions and poop babies and populate that region . I repeat there is no anglophone problem , only some fellas with low self esteem and inferiority complex that want a Beti-Francofool hug . Almost spilled my orange juice , lol @ 2 states federation ah ah
I can now see someone crying. Our destiny is and will always be in our hands. Wuna go cry one day. Real cry so.
Your sisters are crying on our shafts . Punk
When did you make the switch to women bozo?
COHEn should go and have a 2 states federation with Palestine . Nonsense .
Look at this shameless homosexual.
Can’t you see that this is not a discuss for a dead beat ,brainless, apathetic ex-convict like you?.
FYI, anytime a former US diplomat to a country overtly makes such declared critisim and pronouncement on a foreign issue, it is likely in harmony with the discuss at the State department.
Whether you and your gang of thieves masked as a government like it or not, the US is increasingly expressing her support for a complete autonomy of the two states.
Already, a poorly armed resistance group have demonstrably exposed how weak your so called army is. A US support will automatically tip the direction of this struggle.
Wait until an article is posted about pizza delivery associates, then your expertise opinion will be sort.
See desperate thug barefoot suffering from inferiority complex seeking the support of the US you think the US don’t know what is going on? Cameroon is fighting terrorists not Anglophones we f**k Cohen and will protect the integrity of our country by all means we did so during the Bakassi ,BH war if you are from Bda/Bea and you have something in your stupid mind you will realize that we have entered the killing mode neither Cohen nor Trump can stop us smoke your weeds quietly for the rest leave it.
Now that Biya’s war has started, Southern Cameroonians should stop begging for dialogue. LRC will benefit more from a genuine dialogue than SC. Southern Cameroonians should concentrate on supporting our Restoration Forces FINANCIALLY. LRC can NEVER EVER defeat us in the land of our ancestors
Biya’s war will decide the fate of that God-forsaken INFORMAL COHABITATION
1. If LRC defeats SC, then DECENTRALISATION will be introduced
2. If LRC cannot defeat SC, then the two states will go their different ways
Simply put, the window of opportunity for a 2, 3, 10, or 99 states FEDERATION closed after Biya declared his UNWINNABLE war against the peaceful people of SC.
East Timor, Kosovo, Eritrea, S. Sudan were also offered FEDERATIONS by their occupiers.
All said NYET.
A GUERRA CONTINUA
The leaders of Gambia were very intelligent to remove their country from the French-sponsored annexionist-cum-assimilationist enslavement and trammels referred to as SENEGAMBIA. Gambia would have been fighting a war against Senegal and France if they remained in that God forsaken SENEGAMBIA.
It is simply a question of time that Southern Cameroonians will kick out all (100% ) LRC terrorists from SC.
Only the TOTAL, COMPLETE and UNCONDITIONAL SEPARATION will rescue Southern Cameroonians from the evil hands of LRC.
Not a Federation
Not DECENTRALISATION
Not the so-called Commission on Bilingualism
It is easy to start a war but extremely difficult to stop it.
Biya cannot sign a decree that the war has ended because Southern Cameroonians will say with one voice N Y E T.
My comment awaiting moderation!
Automatic!
Maybe I should change my name.
It sounds ridiculous that Federalism which was jettisoned in the past should become the solution in the present. Some sort of Bafia dance?
Cohen ….that name sounds strangely like the British Ambassador to the UN in 1959 who allegedly got us into this mess with Larepublique by refusing to allow the will of the people of Ambazonia freely expressed at the Mamfe Conference to be captured in the plebiscite questions.
In any case truth stands.
We will never be slaves in our own country. Ambazonia has experienced several free and fair elections since the early 1950s. La Republique has never ever experienced free and fair election
Ambazonia must shine forth from Buea through Kumba Mamfe and Bamenda and accross all our counties.
We fight for those gone before us and for those yet to come.
Slavery is only in your stupid mind your suffering from inferiority complex like many here flooding this platform with sh**ty talk.