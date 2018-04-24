Anglophone regions gulps bulk of bilingual teachers

Journal du Cameroun | The South West and North West regions of Cameroon has taken 865 out of the one thousand bilingual teachers recruited for schools across the national territory.
The information was made public in a decree signed in Yaounde on Friday, April 20, by the Minister of Secondary Education, Dr. Nalova Lyonga.
According to the communiqué of the Minister of Secondary Education, this batch of teachers was made available to the civil service by President Paul Biya in order to solve the problem of teacher shortage in the English-speaking subsystem. In 2016, Anglophone teachers raised the issue of the shortage of teachers in the English-speaking Regions as one of the problems the educational system is suffering in this part of the country. This deficiency has been at the origin of several movements in this part of Cameroon, which has been experiencing a socio-political crisis since the end of 2016.
It would be recalled that President Biya had in 2017 ordered for the recruitment of some 1,000 bilingual teachers nationwide. As a result of this, 1,000 bilingual teachers were recruited in 2017 after a public examination was launched in order to redress the issue of shortage of teachers in the science and technical subjects.
In January 2018, after the recruitment process, some 336 candidates were pre-selected from the Northwest Region. To mitigate this situation, the Government has just assigned 865 bilingual teachers in schools across the national territory, mainly in the Southwest and Northwest Regions. The decision is the result of the work of the extraordinary session of the National Commission for posting and transfer of staff of the Ministry of Secondary Education. The recruitment process awarded positions to both French and English teachers as follows:
In the Technical field, there are 12 English subjects as well as 12 French subjects with a whopping 423 places for English subjects as against 107 for French subjects. In the scientific field, there are five English subjects and the same number for French subjects, with 372 places for English subjects and 205 for French subjects. In all, English subjects carry the lion’s share with 795 places against only 205 for French subjects.
Dialogue, dialogue, dialogue Nalova. Genuine and complete dialogue is what these people are seeking from King Biya. This will not go away even if you put a translator to each household in the NW and SW. All of you sitting up there including Yang should get that message to the King. Letting him keep painting a rotten apple red will not stop it from smelling. Right now it stinks horribly.
What exactly would be the term of the dialogue?? Ambazonian wants nothing but complete separation. For the gov’t the unity of Cameroon in non negotiable. What else is it to discuss??? At this point the most powerful shall win. Gov’t has met most if not all of the request formulated by lawyers and teachers at the begin of this crisis. The gov’t even freed some trouble makers with common agreement they will not return to burning schools, but most of them when back to do the same.
It’s clear for the gov’t that nothing other than separation will work. No gov’t in the whole world will ever agree to the partition of its territory. You have to take it. So please STOP using the word dialogue.
The problems of these two regions goes far beyond what the lawyers and teacher grieved. Sisuku nor the government will NOT win. The opinion of the people is heavily divided between the two camps. The unity of Cameroon is non-questionable by the government and yes indeed, it is not. Nonetheless, there are several ways to look at unity. Only through a complete genuine and inclusive dialogue can Cameroonians find a way of living SEPARATELY TOGETHER. As you can see, there is a broad spectrum of options for dialogue.
Fon, that’s why there’s something called a framework for a dialogue; and the agenda is set by the government. So the government has stated the premise: unity is non-negotiable!
Jameson, that was well-articulated. Keep that up!
Thanks Ras, coming from you.
@Jameson
you are on the wrong side of history.
just a brief history before I get attacking here by fake secessionist.
the name ” Cameroon ” where does it coming from?
What does Bilingual Teacher mean, are they simply FROGS who can express themselves in English AND French or do they posses the technical words in each subjesct they are to teach because each profession his or words and to some extend we can say a culture,
what a supprise that in Less than two years LRC is able to produce 1000 technically qualified bilingual teachers which they could not produce in 56 years. I will never forget this once upon A time in the English Technical GCE exam before the advent of GCE Board the word ‘bougie d’allumage’ in FRench was translated into English as ‘Candle’ rather than ‘Spark PLUG’ in a national exam for student. The out come was deplorable that year.
A prescription of the wrong medication, no matter how large the dose, will not automatically cure the disease at hand! At this point, two crucial questions need to be asked and answered. Did the patient articulate the disease correctly? Did the doctor make the appropriate diagnosis?
Over the years of reunification “BILINGUAL” has been a giant TROJAN HORSE skillfully used to obscure the reality of the nation. Using an English trade name to conceal the near total French interior has worked wonderfully in promoting Cameroon Airlines, Camwater, Cameroon Development Corporation, Cameroon Embassy, etc.
But of course every good music eventually loses appeal, n’est-ce pas?
@fire
sorry, you don’t have any prove most of the exams are writing by professional and intellectual people.
if its the case which year was that?
all exams have a record we can pull up and verify.
And so, there is a big problem in that country and the minister is acknowledging it.
And so, what she has done, will still not solve the problem in the long run. Reason:
old wine in new wineskin, doesn`t taste new and is dangerous to the health of anyone,
who consumes it.
And so, the people`s will: STATEHOOD, is the better option, for a lasting solution.
And so, they have to fight for it, because it can not come on a platter of gold, never.
@joshua
now you re coming on your sense, I give you little credit for your statement
A Commission on Bilingualism or Bilingual teachers will NEVER resolve the Anglophone Question.
This is so because the Anglophone Question is a SELF-DETERMINATION QUESTION. It can only be resolved by the people themselves and not by presidential decrees or cosmetic measures.
In my opinion, the people of SC will resolve the Anglophone Question with the help of :
1. A UN-supervised REFERENDUM or
2. Dictator Biya’s UNWINNABLE WAR
The cosmetic measures of LRC will therefore NEVER EVER resolve the impasse. Lawyers and teachers are groups in SC. They speak for themselves and not for the people of SC. Yes, Biya has made some concessions to lawyers and teachers. However, SC does not belong only to teachers and lawyers. The people of SC ( lawyers, teachers, farmers, bendskin drivers, prostitutes, etc) have now taken their collective destiny into their hands to shake off forever the fetters of French-sponsored annexionist-cum-assimilationist enslavement and trammels. This spring awakening of the Anglophones can NEVER be resolved by posting bilingual teachers, creating a commission of bilingualism etc.
The Anglophones are a “people”. They differ from the Francophones. That was the reason SENEGAMBIA collapsed.
Since the time for dialogue is over, only Dictator Biya’s war will resolve the Anglophone Question.
1. If LRC defeats Southern Cameroonians, the country will remain “one and indivisible” FOREVER
2. If LRC cannot defeat SC, the two AUTONOMOUS nations EQUAL IN STATUS will go their separate ways.
The right of SELF DETERMINATION cannot be suppressed with the help of the military.
France has accepted a REFERENDUM as the solution to the New Caledonia Question.
France did not:
1. create a Commission on Bilingualism, or
2. translate the OHADA text or
3. bribe the Fons to say they were against “secession” or
4. send the military to commit war crimes or
5. Shout that France is “one and indivisible”
“Nalova Lyonga awarded a fake certificate to Ekema. why should west Cameroons take more than 800 of 1000 if there was no problem? the very problem that everyone articulated and is jailed for. Atanga Nji says there is no problem, why pretend to solve a problem?
No ambazonia wants to be bilingual and be in union with republic of CameroUn, that country that keeps payin colonial tax to slave master Francs.”The 11 Components of the French Colonial Tax in Africa””
@MVOMEKA
you can be preaching halleluhahahah
don’t worry soon the queen Elisabeth will step down lol