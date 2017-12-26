Armed Forces: BIR Commando Training Centre Graduates 1,850

Cameroon Tribune | The Minister of Defence urged the soldiers to be professional, courageous and patriotic.
Some 1,850 new infantry commandos have joined the Cameroon Armed Forces; reinforcing the Rapid Intervention Battalion (BIR) elite unit. The Minister of Defence, Joseph Beti Assomo officially declared them members of the armed forces at a graduation ceremony in the Rapid Intervention Battalion Command Training Centre in Man ’O War Bay, Limbe on December 21, 2017.
The graduation marked the end of a five-month technical aptitude training during which the recruits were trained in civility and morality, human rights, international humanitarian law, disarming improvised explosives, physical combat, shooting, among others.
2005 boys signed up for the 2017 contingent of soldiers but some failed the training while others were dropped in the course of training, for diverse reasons. The 1850 recruits who put up satisfactory performance were awarded Certificates of Technical Aptitude.
The top ten of the batch which is the tenth of its kind received prizes from the Technical Adviser at the Presidency in charge of the BIR. Minister Beti Assomo told the soldiers that the graduation marks the beginning of their career in the armed forces and urged them to be professional, courageous and patriotic in the exercise of their daily duties, which in conjunction with the duties of every other citizen, will lead Cameroon to emergence by 2035.
Quoting President Paul Biya’s recent resolve to stop ongoing hostilities in Anglophone regions and bring perpetrators to book, he emphasised it is now more important than ever for the military to exercise its duty of securing the integrity of the state, and protecting human lives and properties. Minister Beti Assomo ended his stay at the Man ’O War Bay with a security meeting with top officials of the armed forces.
The Ambazonian Defence Force ( ADF ) is ready for them.
As a reminder, Man-o-war bay is located in Bimbia, Victoria ( Southern Cameroons ) It is a historical site of memory linked to Slave Trade and slavery. It is the site of an old slave trading port where slaves were assembled for exportation to Europe and America during the slave trading period.
Due to its cultural and historical importance, any government worth the name would have developed it for tourism. This would have attracted many tourists and provided jobs for the youths of VICTORIA.
While the the Junta in Etoudi continues to develop Kribi for tourism, she decided to transform the historical slave port in Bimbia into a military base. Tourists are afraid to go there. Soldiers from this base from time to time conduct their “kale kale” using the citizens of Victoria as their guinea pig
“…..will lead Cameroon to emergence by 2035” ????
WONDERS SHALL NEVER END IN BIYA*S ISLAND OF PEACE.
Even a dog in an animal shelter knows that LRC can NEVER EVER emerge by 2099 let alone by 2035.
Any Ambazonian in that gang should defect immediately to the ADF.
2017 is drawing to its logical end and Cameroonians must be waiting patiently for the end of year message from their leader. Instead of hurling missiles at fellow citizens, this is the time for patriots to post messages that can give the president important ideas to incorporate in his speech.
Already US president, Donald Trump has taken the initiative to encourage an anxious child to expect Santa Claus and his goodies from CAMEROON.
Happy New Year to all those who will show a change of heart and be more understanding of the plight of the suffering masses.
Wise message.
Southern Cameroon militant Kills Commander, 2 gendarmes in Ndian Division
26, December 2017
Two Gendarmes and the Commander of the Toko Brigade in Ndian Division have reportedly been shot dead in an ambush earlier on Christmas day, CNA has learned.
The house of the SDO for Ndian Etta Mbokaya Ashu has allegedly been set ablaze by unknown armed men.
A resident confirmed to CNA that “Information from my village Toko – 36km from Mundemba head quarters of Ndian Division says there was an attack leaving some persons dead.”
The government is still to react on this development. Cameroon News Agency has learned the corpses have been deposited at the Mundemba hospital mortuary. But we are yet to confirm the modus operandi of the attackers and what actually transpired during the shootings.
ALL TV,S should be Switch off in Ambaland ,No Ambazonian should watch the end of year message of L,a republique de Corruption Dictator on TV.All Ambas should wear black and Switch all TVs off.
The Ambasonian president,HE Sesekou Ayuk Tabe will be addressing the nation on the 31st of Dec 2017 on the Ambasonian state television, SCBC live, at exactly 8:00PM Ambasonian time.This would be his first end of year message to the nation. Am sure it is almost at the same time that the president of LRC,Paul Biya will be addressing LRC.