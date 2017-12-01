Assassination around Mamfe: the Head of State reassures and promises an end to such criminal acts

On his return from Abidjan on Thursday 30 November 2017 where he participated at the 5th African Union – European Union Summit, the President of the Republic His Excellency Paul BIYA, made a brief declaration to the press following the assassination of four soldiers and two police officers around Mamfe.

The Head of State said it was with profound emotion that he learnt that four Cameroonian soldiers and two police officers were killed in the South West Region of our country.

He expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the valiant soldiers and police officers, as well as to all the defence and security forces.

The President emphasised on the fact that Cameroon is repeatedly under attack by terrorists operating under the ambit of a secessionist group.

The Head of State firmly assured the Cameroon people that all measures have been taken to put an end to these acts of aggression, and to ensure that peace and security reign all over the national territory.

Presidency of the Republic of Cameroon