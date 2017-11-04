Barrister Agbor Balla in heated encounter with protesters in London [+video]

Barrister Agbor Balla in heated encounter with protesters in London…
Nothing good ever comes of violence
–Martin Luther
ambasonia is a terrorist organization “ayuk tabe AKA KONGOSA”
most of them are searching for asylum
no paper in europe or usa
shame shame shame wuna see pepper
Under popol, one can have a dissenting opinion.
I wonder what ambazombie will be if no one is allowed to have a difference of opinion.
That is the issue with our Ambazowhatever brothers and sisters. Either you agree with them on everything or you are pro-Biya. Even if you disagree only 1% and agree with them 99% of the time, you are a traitor or a pro-Biya. That radical and inflexible attitude is well known. See where it took Fru Ndi who had a chance to share power in the 90’s and you can guess where this bubble is going to go. Biya knowing them well is simply buying time and patiently waiting for cannibalism to take care of things. I have had no doubt that this will be the outcome… At least many have enough stories now to help them file for asylum in Europe and America.
A cannibal state! Absurdly this brother was bold and brave enough to stand up for their so-called Anglophone Consortium when all the parasites that have ganged up to devour him (8 of them… all from the NW) fled like women! Today, the parasites have congregated to eliminate a man whom they pretentiously hailed as the leader! Quite a sorrowful absurdity there…
The man is a leader.These ambazzonia have problems.
You can add an M in front of his name and you discover he’s naturally acting like his brothers at Mballa I I , Etoudi. The PM went to the anglophone zone to negotiate, but Mballa said niet, but these days he’s parading around London with a Cpdm London operative. What a black leg! Agbogana Mballa has suddenly forgotten those who were killed with helicopter gunship as a result of supporting the strike he called. He has unilaterally ordered lawyers back to court and is singlehandedly talking federation. If it was that simple why did he allow the PM to go whip up violence on a failed peace mission ? When he’s appointed assistant director of the Yaoundé conference hall , like Ahidjo’s desperate daughter, how is he going to bring back to life his supporters cut down by bullets?
It is sad to place in the same league a well refined intellectual/professional with an adventurer like Aminatou Ahidjo who would gladly place privilege above principle in the public domain. Given his gravitas, Barrister Felix Agbor Nkongho should hardly be driven by bread and butter issues only.
Agbor Balla made a monumental error siding with the opportunistic vandals of the NW. It is the same blunder rasclaaat Sesekoko is making. There’s much work to be done by the SW children to uplift themselves, and remove themselves from the hole in which the opportunistic adventurers want to plunge them. Endeley, Litumbe, Ebong and others did it before, and saw the consequences. Today, Agbor Balla is reaping the reward for his stupidity and kindness… but he must not give up.
Agbor Balla, don’t let yourself be bullied and humiliated by lowly elements that are out to usurp your birthright. Leave the NW criminals alone in their madness and come back to your people. The NW will always gang up against the SW children, that’s their culture of insanity!
SW CHILDREN, STAND UP FOR YOURSELVES!!!
You do not need to distort facts to promote xenophobia. What happened to litumbe or Ebong? Do you mind enlightening us?
NW/SW divide is now a blunt tool, so please can you find another.
Ambazonia has risen and will fall no more
Two wrongs hardly make a right. After so many months of stressful incarceration this gentleman required a good recuperation before plunging into strenuous activity of any kind.
Having become an icon of sorts he needed a publicist to handle his public relations, taking the barometric pressure before exposing him to his many admirers/detractors.
It would be naive to assume that those who vociferously called for his execution even without trial should suddenly become his admirers now that he is a free man.
It is he that wears the shoes, so he is best suited to know if/where there is pinching. Having led the Consortium, he knew better than anyone else how much support he enjoyed among his collaborators and in operating using a body that had been banned to serve the very banning authority,..
This Balla belongs to the Yang, Mussonge champ while the others were sent to ambaland to capture our people for Larepublic, this guy was sent experiment in the diaspora. He has failed. Let us repeat to him that nothing good comes from la republic. No body and no tribe is above the Ambaland
Iextbook stuff, is not the way forward in this struggle. It is just what has plunged the
country into this mess.
What was simple to do: Balla would have consulted with his SC siblings first, before any move
to wherever or any statement, speech etc to whosoever. Jesus Christ, consulted with God.
I feel satisfied, with one word in this instance ie, `ignore`.
We are adviced, that when a finger etc is troubling, it should be pulled off.
SC, should pull Balla off, by IGNORING him. Time, only time, will place him where he rightly
belongs.
Imagine the `over book`, that the Manyu man knows, but look at the state of Manyu, as far as
progress, is concerned. Count them.
Balla, now that your people scorn at you, how do you feel, granted, that finally you will be in
their mist when this dust settles?