Batibo in panic after Kidnap of DO

Journal du Cameroun | Uncertainty reigns in Batibo, Momo Division in the North West Region of Cameroon after the Divisional Officer of the locality was kidnapped by unknown men :within hours leading to the celebration of youth Day activities in that locality.
According to local sources, the DO, Marcel Namata Diteng was bundled away by unidentified men when he went to the grand stand on the morning of Sunday to ensure all was set for the 11 February at the grand stand.
“He had received a call from workers at the grand stand telling him the chairs for the ceremony were not enough,” a source said.
“As he arrived the scene, he was caught be some armed men who took him inside his vehicle before driving to an unknown place,” the source added.
The D.O’s vehicle was later found burnt in a neighboring village but no traces of him have been since then.
According to the Senior Divisional Officer for Momo, Absalom Monono a search operation was immediately launched by security officers and are working hard to track down the unidentified men.
However, it is total fear in the locality of Batibo as locals have fled to the bushes fearing reprisals from soldiers.
