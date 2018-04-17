Britain praises Cameroon’s determination to solve Anglophone crisis

Journal du Cameroun | This was during a meeting between the British Minister of State at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in charge of Africa, Harriet Baldwin and Cameroon’s Minister Delegate at the Ministry of External Relations in charge of the Commonwealth Felix Mbayu held on Monday, April 16 in London.
Meeting on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Head of Governments Meeting, Minister Felix Mbayu met with Harriet Baldwin at the request of the latter as both parties discussed bilateral and Commonwealth issues.
Harriet Baldwin was in Cameroon earlier this year to listen to various parties and help the country seek solutions to the crisis rocking the two English speaking regions of the country-reason why she was eager to be briefed about the progress made in advancing dialogue.
The Minister Delegate at the Ministry of External Relations in charge of the #Commonwealth Felix Mbayu meets with the #British minister of state at the foreign and #commonwealth office in charge of Africa @Harrietbaldwin to discuss bilateral and commonwealth issues. pic.twitter.com/LIw2eJTxgT
— FRANCIS (@FrankAjumane) April 16, 2018
Measures which were aptly presented to her by Felix Mbayu who reiterated government’s commitment through the Head of State in maintaining peace and unity in the country. The British Minister welcomed the determination of the Cameroon Government to solve the problem using dialogue as one of the main tools. She equally espoused the view that dialogue is a process and not an event and welcomed all the strides made by the Government including those stemming from the Cabinet reshuffle of 2nd March 2018.
She also emphasized the British government’s attachment to the Territorial Integrity and Unity of Cameroon.While pledging any form of assistance the Government of Cameroon may require in this connection, she agreed that the matter was strictly internal and could thus be best solved by Cameroonians themselves.
Both parties also discussed how to federate efforts to fight poaching and illegal wildlife trade, human trafficking and child sexual exploitation.
Cameroon’s bid to become one of the Commonwealth ‘Blue Champions’ as well as the reform of the Commonwealth Secretariat was equally a topic of discussion for both diplomats.
Minister Felix Mbayu is attending the Commonwealth Head of Governments Meeting on the back of the Commonwealth Games and the meeting of Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council in Australia where he took the opportunity to meet the Cameroonian diaspora in that part of the world.
We are doing our best . Hopefully everything should get back to order soon .
Territorial integrity and unity of the two Cameroons is non of the British governments business.
It is our advice that you guys stay quiet if you have nothing to say about a people who are being lynched every day by a brutal dictator and his tyrannic government.
We have never commented on the integrity of the UK,so we respectfully ask you guys keep quiet and let us Ambazonians determine the type of nation we will want to leave behind for our future generations.
You guys have Northern Ireland to deal with,and to talk of a government who is so much for the integrity of a people and yet doing Brexit is hypocritic.
Your queen sold us off, and we have been suffering for 50yrs+,and yet all you talk of is unity and territorial integrity.No,not this time.Ambazonia must be free.
“Your queen sold us off ” …. So you were the propriety of the queen of England? Wow!
Hahahaha, Bikut….laisses-nous les equato-Anglosaxons seulement—“White but not quite”
Proprietary c’est le bon mot, l’autre là c’est la décence…
Soyakutsi,
Weren’t you the one saying we should leave Biya alone because he’s France and France is the UN? If that is the case, what is wrong with others being the Queen’s subjects? Desperation has pushed you guys to react even when there’s no need of doing so!
what has cameroun done that Britain is praising them regarding the Anglophone problem,however, britain is part of the sellout.
Commonwealth is a Joke! Which Determination are they Talking about! Cameroon has not called for Dialogue yet and all Activist are locked without any Judicial proceedings, No access to their families and love ones. Where is the action worth praising? People are getting killed daily and Business in Anglophone zone is at a standstill.
I wrote some weeks back that ictator Biya will NEVER attend the Commonwealth meeting since his grandson and master, Macron, will not be there. I have been vindicated
2. “Measures which were aptly presented to her by Felix Mbayu who reiterated government’s commitment through the Head of State in maintaining peace and unity in the country.”
The appraisal of the British Minister was based on the presentation of Minister Mbayu.
Of course, he told his British counterpart that:
* two Anglophones have been appointed as Ministers of the Interior and secondary education for the first time in order to “APPEASE”the Anglophones. Of course, he DID not tell the British Minister that the two appointed Ministers are considered by the same Anglophones as Public Enemies No. 1 and 2.
*
* Of course, he did not tell the British Minister that the appointment of ex-convict Atangana and Nalova PhD is considered by the MAJORITY of Anglophones as a provocation and a NON-EVENT
* Of course, he drew the attention of the British Minister to the FAKE NEWS that “The situation in the South-West and North-West Regions is stabilizing, and the Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism should thus be able to delve into the crux of the problem”
* Minister Mbayu justified Biya’s UNWINNABLE war by telling the Ministers that the Military is in SC simply to protect the population from Anglophone “secessionists” who want to divide Biya’s so-called “one and indivisible” LRC.
NO WONDER THE BRISH MINISTER ” praised Cameroon’s determination to solve Anglophone crisis”
Notwithstanding the hereinabove manipulation and distortion of the situation in SC by Minister Mbayu,
Biya’s UNWINNABLE war will only end by 2035 i.e. after “one and indivisible” LRC has emerged.
However, since all economic indicators point to the fact that LRC will NEVER emerge by 2035, Biya’s UNWINNABLE war will continue until the of Anglophones have shaken off forever the fetters of French-sponsored annexionist-cum-assimilationist enslavement and trammels.
THE WAR CONTINUES…..
……will continue until the Anglophones have ……
The title is supposed to be she praised CameroUn for killing s. That’s according to the journal of CameroUn. Who wrote the crab. Twisted news. Peter essoka will close down the Newspaper ? journal of la republic, a republican institution.
Has Playing ostrich become one of Commonwealth’s traits? Any effort at all to share notes on the success/failure of temperate BREXIT/tropical BREXIT ???
By the way, this is a golden opportunity for Minister Mbayu to impress upon his British homologue, Harriet Baldwin the folly of BREXIT. The EU is better off staying one and inseparable/indivisible.
nonse
This is How the Crisis Can be resolved:
1) Release all Anglophones-SC who were arrested
2) Dismiss and not replace the current Governors in Southern Cameroons
3) Dismiss Atanga Nji and the fragile looking Minister of Secondary Education PhD Nolvola-Mola who allowed students in Buea to be maltreated
4) Withdraw all the forces (LR)in Southern Cameroons
5) Release SisiKu and Co without any conditionS
6) Dismiss Isaac Tchiroma etc and lastly,7) schedule the date of announcing full independence for Southern Cameroon. PEACE!