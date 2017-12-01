Cameroon: Eight officials sanctioned for falsifying text books

Journal du Cameroun | Some eight officials from the COSMAS Educational Press Limited have been sanctioned for falsifying homologated school text books in Cameroon.
According to a report from Cameroon’s state media, the sanction was announced by the country’s Minister of Secondary Education Jean Ernest Ngalle Bibehe. In his statement, Minister Bibehe indicated that the network has not only disrespected the National School Manuel homologation Commission but has also paid allegiance to the separatist movement, Ambazonia thereby misleading the education community.
The eight pedagogic inspectors involved in the modification are said to have been stripped of their functions and the text book withdrawn from the school curricula. All other books published by COSMAS Educational publishing Press Limited on the national education curricula, have equally been recalled.
Meanwhile, a Prime Ministerial text of November 24th prescribes only one text book for each subject to be used during a period of six years.
You must be having a laugh don’t you? What is the Cpdm criminal enterprise doing to address their mayor Ekema Essunge falsifying all his certificates? What have they done to address his 1st degree murder? I am also questioning your academic credentials Bihehe! These thugs are really in a rat race. The trap awaits the fastest rat btw.
Don’t you worry brother, they have been cornered at all sectors like never before! Just like it is in the Animal Farm, each goat is trying to please the pig! What power has Bibehe got, I mean this zoboomafoo of a creature can’t even communicate in English! So what next for them to please their god? Bar potato farming in Kuf? They have barred all sorts of communication in ambazonia, bar movements, bar farm tools, bar supply of gas etc yet the ambazonia economy is still better than theirs. See what the brave sons and daughters of Sankara did to their Master in Burkina! The time is here and it belongs to us!
Little midget, the fastest rat will evade the trap… but a dwarfed and nosy little rat like you will get choked!