Cameroon ends privatization of water production and distribution

Business in Cameroon | On February 20, 2018, Paul Biya officially ended the privatization of water production and distribution in Cameroon. That day, a presidential decree was signed to reorganize Cameroon Water Utilities (CAMWATER) which was till then in charge of drinking water management.
The company is now in charge of the production and distribution in urban and semi-urban areas.
Indeed, for ten years now, Camerounaise des eaux (CDE), a private consortium of ONEP, MEDZ, DELTA Holding and INGEMA, has been in charge of the production and distribution.
After these years of privatization, the result was not that bright (the water service interruptions have been more frequent in YaoundÃ© in the past few months). The government then decided to end the privatization and return the water sector to a public company as had been the case for decades.
For the record, water production and distribution service was taken care of by SociÃ©tÃ© Nationale des eaux du Cameroun (Snec), before it was privatized in the 2000s
Another example of “Bafia dancing” by the leadership of LRC.
When Obou Mfeugue was running the SNEC there was no problem suddenly after privatization the company became a liability let’s see what will happen .
When has there never been a problem with anything especially concerning utilities? Must you list the name of your tribesman to be credible enough?
A move in the right direction. Most Cameroonians categorically denounced the Privatization of the water and electricity production and distribution sectors to foreigners, especially the poor service, unjust and high billing, lack of investment and the massive retrenchment it came with. They were branded as unpatriotic. I feel the Ngolle, Tchiroma and all those crooks in the name of Ministers, Senators, Parliamentarians, etc, feeding the old man with wrong information and stealing Tax payers money are those who are very unpatriotic. its a question of strong will to ensure discipline and good management, not Privitizing these sectors, Sir. Its never too late for change to come. HOPE is what keeps live moving. Let’s pray for more. God bless.
@Sol I agree with you the main issue is the corrupted mind of Cameroonians.
looking at the highly strategic rule water and electricity play in the process of rapid economic growth,only possible through industrialization.privatizing water,and energy to outsiders is like giving them wepons to kill us.the competitivity of products from a countries industries depends largely on energy prices.infact energy and water is an industrial wapon.
There are some interesting mecanisums to make portable rian water,without chemicals , from rain water nowadays If use of them is actually promoted by the waterboard (because its public rather than private ) and used in public buildings/church owned facilities with a welltrained maintenence and set up team of part time youths, that can also seperately take on private requests,the spreading out to use in all regions with high rainfall would save on wastage and infrustructue thats non existent anyway..Same with solar ,warer mills for energy ….People hoewver need easy permisson to sell extra usage to neighbours to recuperate some of the inital outlays without burocracy and high taxes however.
Correction ..watermills..