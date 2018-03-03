Cameroon Government Bans Night Driving in Southwest in Wake of Violent Protests

Sputnik International | Regional governor Bernard Okalia Bilai stated that the driving ban will last for “30 days.”
According to reports, one of Cameroon’s provinces has banned driving at night because of continuing clashes between government forces and separatists.
No vehicles are allowed to be on the road between 7:00 pm and 6:00 am, although exceptions are made only for ambulances and police cars, according to an official announcement.
Many have been killed in the Southwest Region and Northwest Region and tens of thousands have fled to bordering Nigeria after violent anti-government protests, which began due to a push for independence among the English-speaking provinces.
The situation deteriorated in late January, 2017 when 47 rebels were arrested in Nigeria, which sent them back to Cameroon, prompting yet another wave of violent protests.
This war by paul biya, is only growing by the hour and his colonial war governors
are quite ready for action.
How credible then, is an election during a war situation?
What an imbecile called okalai bilai. This will only make situation worse. U are punishing ur fellow citizens for something most them have no hand in. This Biya s regime is wicked. I don’t understand our francophones brother and sisters cannot join the efforts to get Biya packing and make him and his cockroaches pay for their atrocities. Cameroonians be one voice and defeat Biya. Biya and his gov’t the cause of this issue. We can live happily together with a better regime in place.
“The situation in the South-West and North-West Regions is stabilizing, and the Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism should thus be able to delve into the crux of the problem;” (Biya, 2018)
LRC has indeed ran out of options because the momentum of the liberation struggle is UNSTOPPABLE.
1. If the air Southern Cameroonians breathe were trappable, it would surely be banned by Proconsuls of LRC.
2. If the air Southern Cameroonians breathe were controllable, Biya’ regime would have installed metres in the nostrils of Southern Cameroonians and compelled them to stop the momentum or else…..
The enigma is: Why would one partner of the INFORMAL UNION arrogate to her so much?
One thing is crystal clear:
The FINAL SOLUTION to the Anglophone Question will be gotten this time around, come rain come shine.
1. Banning this or that,
2. appointing Atanga Nji or Nalova PhD
3. Torching the kitchen of Fru Ndi or Osih
4. burning down entire villages
5. Shouting ” LRC is one and indivisible”
6. sending the Commission on Biingualism to all the villages in SC to teach the people french
7.etc
will NEVER EVER stop the present momentum
The only TWO options left for Biya to stop the momentum are:
1. defeat Southern Cameroonians on the battlefield ( Probability = ZERO )
2. GENUINE and INCLUSIVE dialogue ( a 50-50 chance of success)
A GUERRA CONTINUA
A GUERRA CONTINUA
……arrogate to herSELF so much?
Problem-solving without looking back at previous setbacks risks repeating earlier errors. Democracy died a natural death in the Golden Triangle in 1982 when President Ahidjo passed on the mantle of leadership the way hereditary traditional chieftaincies are handed down from father to son. That gesture heralded the mess the nation is currently struggling to extricate itself from.
It was easy in 1982, thanks to a white lie and subterfuge from the Hexagon, that the first president was suffering from some ailment that would exacerbate with continued heavy presidential responsibility. Convinced of remote-controlling the new president using the post of RDPC chairman, Ahidjo relented.
Now the next phase of this perfidy is not so easy to put in place. The way things are going…
I’ll recommend you follow Germaine Ahidjo on youtube before delving into a realm in which you’re completely ignorant.
Ahidjo was burned out! Checkout what “burntout” is, I know it is more of psychology than laboratory. However, it is never too late to learn—learning is better than being ignorant or distillate lies in glass cylinders.
With the ego+greed+wickedness… we all have, can a White convince us, BLACKS, to do something good for ourselves?
If you think Ahidjo handed the relay baton cos of Hexagon or so, you better continue to dust off those labs in USA.
Good luck to you tho..