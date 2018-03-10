Cameroon gov’t releases women arrested over Anglophone crisis protest

africanews | The government of Cameroon has released women who were arrested on Friday for protesting killings in the Anglophone regions of the country.
The women marching in the capital Yaounde, were led by the national coordinator of Cameroon People Party (CPP), Edith Kahbang Walla, also known as Kah Walla.
Kah Walla said the protest march was their way of commemorating Women’s Day which the women of Cameroon can’t celebrate while their children are being killed in the Anglophone region.
All #StandUpForCameroon Women are FREE!
So humbled by their courage & strength! Each one is ready to march for #Cameroon tomorrow. Their position? "We are standing up for #Cameroon. If that's why we're being arrested, so be it!"
Amazing #Cameroonian #Women #StandUpForCameroon pic.twitter.com/opTDeEh61P
Holding brooms, the women demanded a meeting with President Paul Biya to discuss issues like the failure of government to provide basic services to women and the end to the political crisis.
They say the meeting would address among other issues: the end of the Anglophone crisis, the restoration of respect for human rights, national unity and democracy, provision of basic services like electricity, water, schools and roads and facilitating non-violent political transition.
Kah Walla also refuted recent media reports that she had been replaced at the helm of the opposition party.
M. le Président, nous vous demandons un rendez-vous pour d’ici le 16 mars, 2018 Nous invitons toutes les camerounaises et camerounais à nous rejoindre pour ce rendez-vous. Nous demandons à tous les leaders politiques et candidats à la présidentielle de nous rejoindre pour ce rdv pic.twitter.com/Sy2FWmhcrK
Minority Anglophone population in the country in 2017 started a series of peaceful protests against perceived marginalization by Cameroon’s Francophone-dominated elite. Their actions were almost always met with a government crackdown.
Reported state repression – including ordering thousands of villagers in the Anglophone southwest to leave their homes – has driven support for a once-fringe secessionist movement, stoking a lethal cycle of violence.
The secessionists declared an independent state called Ambazonia Republic on Oct. 1, 2017. Since then, violent scenes that have resulted in loss of lives for both the secessionists and government forces have played out in the Northwest region, whose capital is Bamenda.
I salute these courageous African women! They are an example our children should follow.
HATE will not bring down the Biya government. HATE will not grant your imaginary country. HATE will destroy the innocent Africans caught in the middle of this madness.
Much respect to Kah Walla!
The smell of a he-goat oozes from its bones. Find place go sit down big man and see how brave Ambalanders shall burst the fear bubble trapping your miserable soul.
It takes a he-goat to know one.
Go feed on your hateful propaganda so your belly can be big enough to attract unemployed graduates the next time you visit Mabanda from your hide-out in the White man’s country.
Your dream will never come to life. Your black anglo-saxon self will see pepper from the hands of those Equatorial Gaulists. Keep running your mouth. Idiot.
This grumpy idiot. Marching did not force the hand of assistant UNSG Zeid to start talking about Amba resistance. It did not bring the UNCHR to Cameroon to investigate the genocide going on. It did not get Okalia Bilai and Ekema to work in Buea while staying in Douala. Our fighting and resistance did. When your home is attacked and you are unjustly displaced you must fight back. Again take a seat short man with a little girl’s heart and watch how we liberate Ambaland. As I write, the only creatures walking my village are terrorist soldiers. Brothers, uncles fathers and children have been killed and buried in mass graves and this grumpy sissy talks about marching. No make me I chop you like soya. Witi your coconut water water head so. We will fight and kill all terririst solders till till.
NO MATTER HOW LONG A CROCODILE LIVES IN WATER IT SHALL NEVER BECOME A FISH OR MAMAL. THE 419 UNINION BETWEEN LRC AND BSK (AMBAZONIA) HAS NOT WORKED FOR THE PAST 56 YEARS IS NOT WORKING NOW AND IT WILL NEVER WORK IN THE NEXT ONE MILLION YEARS TO COME. I SALUTE THE COURAGE OF KAH WALLA BUT SHE IS WASTING HER ENERGY WITH BRUTAL LRC
She is the best opposition to this regime. Bravo Kalla
But…but….but what are her chances of a victory? Even Barrister Akere Muna who defies Paul Nji Atanga’s ban on the circulation of mototaxis and rides one right up to Kembong and other deserted Mamfe villages, what chance does he have? If John Fru Ndi could undertake all that marathon campaign to Cameroon’s villages and hamlets and still lose to Biya who never ventures out on any campaign trail, it means that the magic formula for winning lies elsewhere.
And what is wrong with my comment?
@FF,
Mme Walla on the front, real fighter.
How more can someone be on the front?
Please bear in mind that Mme Walla hasn’t got a PhD, but she’s no parrot repeating the words of some BRITONS like some boisterous DORTY BIRDS.
That road on which she’s treading could be the road leading to Buea, to free our pple back home. That is the show your mov’t can steal. Oh yes, steal such shows rather than counting on opportunism & divine justice. Even assuming divine justice is the way moving forward, that same divine justice can never be on the side of those who lock up pupils in gas chambers, who take pride in orchestrating chaos and encouraging other people’s children to stay at home. Meanwhile, their own children are going to school and pledging their allegiance to some Oyibos.
That’s WE…
So you expect us to believe that Paul Biya and his goons care about Kah Wallah marching?
They must be spoken to in a language that they understand. It is called the “Democratisation of Violence”, Jerry Rawlings (circa 1993)
I hope Lum and her big Metta booty was among the participants, it’s too easy to write on keyboard ..
You know those who are at Kondengui because they have the stealing epidemic in their DNA and have done everything to transform their country into a pig sty, right? You know who their mothers are, right? So use demeaning language on Lum at your risk!