Cameroon: An important notice to UK visa applicants

The Visa Application Centre (TLS) has resumed services.
We hereby inform all our customers that the Visa Application Centre is now receiving visa applicants. However, priority is given to those who suffered delays last week due to the technical challenges we encountered.
We apologise for any inconviniences this has caused our customers.
From:British High Commission Yaounde
Part of:Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Chad, and Gabon
Published:31 October 2017
