Home / English / Cameroon: An important notice to UK visa applicants

Cameroon: An important notice to UK visa applicants

36 mins ago Leave a comment

The Visa Application Centre (TLS) has resumed services.

We hereby inform all our customers that the Visa Application Centre is now receiving visa applicants. However, priority is given to those who suffered delays last week due to the technical challenges we encountered.

We apologise for any inconviniences this has caused our customers.

From:British High Commission Yaounde
Part of:Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Chad, and Gabon
Published:31 October 2017

Check Also

Cameroon operators get six months to improve services after poor results in quality audit

The Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications (MINPOSTEL) has ordered the country’s main telecoms operators, Camtel, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2017, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved