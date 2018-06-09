Cameroon man in Thailand: My life has been wrecked by false rape accusation

ThaiVisa News | A Cameroon man living in Thailand has told Thaivisa that his life is in ruins after a Swedish woman falsely accused him of rape in Bangkok.

The case is similar to one involving a French policeman and a British teen. The Frenchman was released earlier this week after being held for nearly two months on spurious charges.

The Frenchman, like the Cameroonian, was also black.

Nkongla Ndifor, now 32, was locked up for more than nine months with another Cameroon man after the Swedish woman said they raped her at the Fuse condominium in Wong Wian Yai, Thonburi.

The other man had consensual sex with the woman but Nkongla refused to have anything to do with her because she didn’t have a condom.

Later she went to police and said she was raped. Only the DNA from his friend was on the woman but both men were held regardless of that fact.

Now despite his release his family in Bamenda, north western Cameroon, are refusing to have anything to do with him – he told Thaivisa that in Africa that often happens when people go to jail, even if they are subsequently proved to be innocent.

He said: “There is a war against men because men get accused of rape. And when proven innocent nothing happens to the accuser.

“I spent nine months and 11 days in a Thai jail cell based on a false rape accusation. And at the end the lady ran away.

“My life has been destroyed”.

The incident that led to his arrest happened in October 2016. It was the following July before he was released. Since then he has had to do a year’s probation, he said.

He came to Thailand in 2012 on a tourist visa and later changed this to a student visa with the help of a Thai school. He told Thaivisa that he cannot speak Thai.

On October 6th 2016 he went with his friend Nyabila Giscard for some drinks in Khao San Road where they met the Swedish woman. She went to the ATM to get money and was even buying the men drinks.

Nkongla said she went back to her friend’s room at Fuse where they had consensual sex. She then went to Nkongla’s room but he refused to have anything to do with her.

He said that his friend put the woman in a taxi then the police came and arrested them. Both were accused of rape and held for nine months.

Nkongla had the support of a lawyer. His friend Nyabila has since disappeared after release.

Nkongla was originally supported by his family when he came to Thailand but now they have rejected him leaving him in a desperate situation.

The case came to light when Nkongla contacted Thaivisa in the wake of the release of the French policeman who was accused of rape in April by a British woman aged just 18.

The allegations proved to be completely groundless and the man in the case also felt that the woman should face charges of making a false accusation.

The teen is believed to have left Thailand and is now thought to be travelling, possibly in Asia.

Nkongla asked Thaivisa what recourse he has to possibly press for charges against the Swedish woman.

Commenting on his Facebook page, where he received support from friends, Nkongla called for women who file false rape claims to be severely punished.