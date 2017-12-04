Cameroon operators fined over regulatory violations

Telecompaper | MTN Cameroon has confirmed that together with other industry operators, it has received official notification of a penalty from the Telecommunications Regulatory Board (TRB) for allegedly not complying with spectrum and subscriber registration regulations. MTN’s fine was XAF 3.5 billion, and its 15-year licence was reduced by one year.

MTN said it is engaging with the regulator on this matter. MTN said it will continue to educate its subscribers on the necessity of registering their Sims on its network to protect themselves and ensure full compliance with subscriber registration regulations.