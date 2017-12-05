Cameroon Separatists Declare War on the Government

Prensa Latina | Yaoundé, Dec 4 (Prensa Latina) The separatists from the English-speaking regions of Cameroon declared today that the attacks against the security forces deployed by the central government, which they qualified as occupiers, will continue.

The statement, issued from outside the country and signed by the Ambazonia Governing Council (AGC), follows a statement last week by President Paul Biya in which he described the Anglophone separatists as criminals after two actions in which four soldiers and two policemen on consecutive days died.

The president said that measures are being taken to stop these attacks.

The contradictions between the Government and the English-speaking community emerged after the Judiciary and the Ministry of Education issued guidelines in which they make the use of the French language compulsory in judicial documents and school texts.

On December 1st the AGC announced a unilateral proclamation of independence, to which the central authorities responded with the deployment of a mixed contingent of security forces which has installed checkpoints in neuralgic zones of the northeast and southeast regions, in which the Anglophone minority is.