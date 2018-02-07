Cameroonian migrants sent home

The Libya Observer | The Illegal Immigration Agency in Tripoli announced on Monday the repatriation of 72 illegal immigrants to Cameroon in coordination with the International Organization for Migration.

On its Facebook page, The Agency pointed out that the migrants were sent back to their country via Mitiga international airport.

An African Union official announced earlier the evacuation of some 13,000 African migrants from Libya over the past two months, stressing readiness to continue with the repatriation process, which aims to evacuate around 20 thousand migrants in the near term.