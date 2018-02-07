Home / Africa / Cameroonian migrants sent home

Cameroonian migrants sent home

8 hours ago 1 Comment

The Libya Observer | The Illegal Immigration Agency in Tripoli announced on Monday the repatriation of 72 illegal immigrants to Cameroon in coordination with the International Organization for Migration.

On its Facebook page, The Agency pointed out that the migrants were sent back to their country via Mitiga international airport.

An African Union official announced earlier the evacuation of some 13,000 African migrants from Libya over the past two months, stressing readiness to continue with the repatriation process, which aims to evacuate around 20 thousand migrants in the near term.

Check Also

The drones assembled by Will & Brothers are “25 times cheaper”, William Elong says

Business in Cameroon | Three years ago, we had a dream: transform our beautiful country …

One comment

  1. sameboy
    1 min ago at 21:10

    Emergence -2035 here we come.I doubt what the buffon head of state will say on 11th of feb about the future of youths

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2018, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved