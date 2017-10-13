Cameroon’s English-speaking regions’ business turnover down by over 40 percent

APA – Douala, Cameroon The difficult socio-political situation in the English-speaking regions of the Northwest and Southwest of Cameroon has caused loss of more than 41 percent of the turnover of companies located in this part of the country, according to data published Wednesday by the Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Crafts (CCIMA).

The statistics compiled by the consular chamber published a year after October 10, 2016 general strike by English-speaking lawyers and teachers demanding better consideration of Anglo-Saxon aspirations in the management of the country.

The CCIMA survey of 385 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) conducted between March and April 2017 revealed that 41.80 percent of business owners say their turnover declined due to the so-called “anglophone crisis.”

The structures that have been most affected are precisely Very Small Enterprises (VSEs).

Thus, for 90.60 percent of business owners in this category, the turnover was either stable or decreased, “rarely did we record a positive result”.

One year after the initial crisis triggered by social demands, the situation worsened in this part of the country with demands from supporters of the Southern Cameroon National Council (SCNC) for secession.

Despite the government’s reaction to certain corporatist claims, the Northwest and Southwest, which represent 20 percent of the population of 24 million Cameroonians, are living in a relative calm.

APAnews