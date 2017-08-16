Cameroon’s Eyong Enoh desires England return

The Cameroon international is a free agent hence open to several choices but he’s holding out for a move to the United Kingdom

Eyong Enoh has stated his desire to return to England amid interest, reportedly, from Bolton Wanderers.

The 31-year-old failed to renew his contract with Standard Liege at the end of the 2016/17 season and is now a free agent.

Enoh, who had a brief stint with Fulham in 2013, on loan from Ajax is holding out for move back to the UK. And English Championship side, Bolton seem likely a destination for the 51-time capped Cameroon international who has got no transfer window restriction to be worried about.

“I am just focused on training,” Enoh told SkySport.

“It is quite tough on your own but that is why I have got myself a personal trainer to push me. It is a big challenge because it is the first time I have been out of contract. I could have renewed. I could have got something in Russia or elsewhere. But I just wanted to come back to the UK and I want to make a good decision.

“I feel good in myself. Whether the best years are ahead is up to me, but the potential is there. The key is to get the right club with the right ambition.”

