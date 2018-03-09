Cameroon’s North West region imposes total ban on motorbikes in two areas

africanews | Governor of Cameroon’s North West region has issued an order suspending the total circulation of motorbikes within certain subdivisions of the region.
The regional order dated March 8 was made considering: the exigencies of security, the preservation of peace and maintenance of law and order.
The main sections of the order read: “As from the date of signature of this present order, the circulation of motorbikes is hereby suspended till further notice within the following Subdivisions – Batibo Subdivision and Widikum Subdivision of Momo Division as well as Balikumbat Subdivision of Ngoketunjia Division.
During the period, motorbikes shall not be allowed to circulate both during the day and at night.
It cautioned that persons who violated the rule shall be prosecuted under available laws and subsequently charged relevant authorities with strict implementation of the measure.
The incidence of separatist elements using motorbikes to stage guerilla-style attacks on security forces is believed to be behind the order. But for some people, it is a case of their livelihood being taken away, especially for young people who shuttle people around for a living.
The North West has been under a curfew for the last few months since separatists elements increased the intensity of their attacks of security forces. The neighbouring South West region is under a similar curfew also aimed at containing separatists.
Minority Anglophone population in the country in 2017 started a series of peaceful protests against perceived marginalization by Cameroon’s Francophone-dominated elite. Their actions were almost always met with a government crackdown.
Reported state repression – including ordering thousands of villagers in the Anglophone southwest to leave their homes – has driven support for a once-fringe secessionist movement, stoking a lethal cycle of violence.
The secessionists declared an independent state called Ambazonia Republic on Oct. 1, 2017. Since then, violent scenes that have resulted in loss of lives for both the secessionists and government forces have played out in the Northwest region, whose capital is Bamenda.
At the end of World War One, Germany’s colony of Kamerun was carved up between allied French and British victors, laying down the basis for a language split that still persists.
English speakers make up less than a fifth of the population of Cameroon, concentrated in former British territory near the Nigerian border that was joined to the French-speaking Republic of Cameroon the year after its independence in 1960. French speakers have dominated the country’s politics since.
The crisis which has attracted considerable international attention has become the gravest challenge yet to President Paul Biya, who is set to seek a renewal of his 35-years in power in an election slated for later this year.
Imposing curfews and banning the circulation of motorbikes will only go a long way to radicalize the population. Urgent Dialogue which is both honest and inclusive is the only solution. Unemployment rates are already too high and so many families and young persons depend on motorbikes for their livelihood. How would they expect these persons to go on with their lives when they’ve been stricken-up from their only source of income. This ban will only aggravate the resentment of the people against the government.
They say “an idle mind is the devil’s workshop”, the gov’t really need to think strategically and act fast before this crisis gradually evolves into a civil war.
@nasty the population of Bda/Bea is radicalized since 16 months and they show us what they can do now it’s the time for the army to radicalized and demonstrate till where they can go.For short sighted like you who called for war when people were calling for talk remember I have told you that time will come when you terrorists will call for dialogue and it will be late population must show terrorists hideouts or we will consider them as backers as reminder we are in civil war we have cross the level of crisis so stop fooling yourself.
@nasty
give me a break let them be radicalized, no dialogue ” terrorist”.
when they are killing law enforcement, beheading school director, and others, no motherfucker ” ambasonia ”
will say amba need to stop or call for dialogue.
now when the government is flexing his own muscle, some stupid people will start calling for dialogue hell no you ask for terrorist.
Appointed colonial governors. If he was elected governor he would have found an amicable solution to this problem since 2016.
You impose a Curfew from 8pm to 6am
No movement between divisions etc
No motorcycle circulation etc
Soon there will be an order to stop people from eating
Yet you and your staff run to Mbouda In the evening to spend the night.
What kind of governor runs away from the people he is purportedly Governing? You are like Mr Biya who also runs to Switzerland and the Governor of SW who runs to hide in Douala.
Militarization and military curfews on civilians is not governance.
This government and all the appointees have failed us in West Cameroon so all you can do is impose curfews everyday
@Colby All this desperate moves by the Yaounde illegitimate gov’t will still not help them.Point of correction,we are not in a civil war,becos it is two countries that are fighting this war.So,don’t call it a civil war.We,Ambasonians are fighting against aggression and invasion of our country by anothe country and an illegitimate and illegal Y’de gov’t,that does not even have an act of union between SC and LRC to show in ICC.
@Kongossa keep jocking.
LRC has just provided recruiting grounds for the Southern Cameroons Military Wing. How do you ban the source of income for youths? How do you put in place a curfew during the International ay for Women? Who is advising this LRC-Minister Atanga Nji who has sacrificed Southern Cameroonians People so that he can become a minister? Remember Prisoner Fonjindam who once said Biya should President for Life and later Biya asked that he gets life imprisonment?
“The situation in the South-West and North-West Regions is stabilizing, and the Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism should thus be able to delve into the crux of the problem;” (Biya, 2018).
Instead of sending the so-called Commission on Bilingualism to all the villages in SC to teach the people french in order to understand the language on the monolingual FCFA, LRC is banning the circulation of “bendskins”.
WONDERS SHALL NEVER END IN BIYA’S “ONE AND INDIVISIBLE” LRC
The appointment of Ex-convict AtangaNA Nji as Interior Minister is a blessing in disguise to the legitimate struggle of the Anglophones,. It will help increase the momentum of the struggle.
After masterminding the abduction of our leaders, Ex-convict AtangaNA Nji promised Biya that he knows how to stop this struggle. That was the reason he was appointed Minister of Terr. Admin.
If history is any guide, Governor Peter Oben Ashu was behaving overzealously like AtangaNA Nji. At the end he was abandoned by the same LRC he had served so faithfully. He died a lonely and frustrated man. The fate of Nji will not be different
Soon…dogs and a good number of animals will face a possible ban .This is a regime that is slowly sinking but we do not have enough water yet to take it down completely.This regime will ban anything that moves…kikiki
@Colby How can u claim that we are in a civil war when u don’t even have an act of union to justify the presence of LRC’s military and administrators in Ambasonia? After Britain,the care taker colonial power left SC on midnight the 30th of Sept 1961,LRC invaded Ambasonia and wipe out pound and shilling,the money that was used in SC during the British trusteeship era.And LRC,imposed their own money,CFAF on SC,with no English language on the currency.And today,u are calling this war a civil war?.ha ha ha..what a joke.Do u really think ICC will describe this war as a civil war? They will describe it as a war of aggression,according to international law.
@KONGOSA
fake news and rubbish if that was the case with your 1961 nobody in the world will send you to dialogue with the government, therefore kondengui is waiting for you.
give me a break with your international law if that was the case
first
united states of America government should be arrested for violated soooo many international law.
united states of America has destroyed so many countries Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iraq even Nigeria.
U don’t even have an act of union and u are calling the war a civil war? Tomorrow,u will be blaming your white masters for judging only African leaders in ICC.The first document that ICC will like to see would be the act of union between LRC and SC.
The government of LRC is facilitating the recruitment of more soldiers for the AMBAOZONIA DEFENCE FORCE, when this young boys have nothing to occupy them some body will occupy, it is already a disgrace to have young PEOPLE making ends meet by moto bike because of mismanagement dis-spite all the resource but now the government has taken away their only source income.
Without the crisis some bike riders were already a source of insecurity. CURSE is that day WHEN THE FAMOUSE 419 TOOK PLACE CALLED REUNIFICATION WITH LRC
Let this colonial govenor go and ban his mother in Mbuda Ambazonia will not respect any order from a foreigner which capacity did he has to ban the circulation of motobike he is in another man country let see if all these desperation will bring peace we will keep killing those colonial forces till our leaders are free
God punish Biya and followers like Colby
LRC forces, will soon see for real, what is waterloo. It is coming gradually.
And that will be swift.
Is it true that the governors of the NW and SW provinces do retire to the contiguous Western and Littoral provinces respectively at the end of each working day? Why?
Why are all these atrocities happening in areas close to Nigeria? Why are the refugees only running to Nigeria and not towards Bamenda which is Cameroon territory? Who are the ones suffering when these Ambazonians attack security forces? Who are the ones suffering when the security forces take measures to stop terrorism? Your reasonable answers are as good as mine.
US of Africa,
They are running to Nigeria because they are all Biafrans, something you have promoted here for long! You need not ask questions about it any longer. When mercenaries wanted to bring down Obiang Nguema, Biya intervened. When a traditional leader from the Centre province carried bags of money and wanted to abscond, he was arrested at Kye Ossi. When Bozize was in trouble when thugs were coming for his barbaric life, he scampered to Y’de. When Small Ojukwu Bongo and the sister tore each other apart, Biya went over to smooth things out. Look, I don’t like wasting precious minutes of my existence schooling externals drunks like you!