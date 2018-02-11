Des indépendantistes enlèvent un sous-préfet

APAnews | Le sous-préfet de la localité camerounaise de Batibo (Nord-Ouest), Marcel Namata Diteng, a été enlevé dimanche par des activistes présumés de la sécession des régions anglophones du pays, alors qu’il présidait le défilé de la 52ème édition de la Fête nationale de la jeunesse, a appris APA de sources concordantes.
Peu avant la parade civile, apprend-on, des hommes armés, sans qu’on puisse en préciser le nombre, ont fait irruption à la place des fêtes de cette petite ville, tirant des coups de feu en l’air et fonçant vers leur principale cible, qui dans une ambiance de panique générale, a été conduite à un lieu inconnu.
Les recherches, lancées à la suite de ce rapt spectaculaire, ont juste permis de retrouver le véhicule de service du sous-préfet de Batibo à quelques kilomètres du lieu de son kidnapping, un acte qui n’avait pas été revendiqué jusqu’en milieu d’après-midi.
Pas très loin de là, cette fois dans la région anglophone du Sud-Ouest et quelques heures plus tôt, l’on apprenait que trois éléments de la gendarmerie aveint été tués par de présumés séparatistes à Kembong, autre chaudron des activistes de la république autoproclamée d’Ambazonie.
Lesdits activistes avaient, quelques jours avant, par voie de tracts et sur les réseaux sociaux, décrété le boycott de la Fête nationale de la jeunesse en zone anglophone, menaçant de représailles quiconque tenterait de violer ledit mot d’ordre.
A la suite de ces menaces le ministre en charge de la Défense, Joseph Beti Assomo a, depuis vendredi dernier, instruit des «dispositions spéciales de sécurité» aux services compétents.
Suite auxdites instructions le gouverneur de la région du Nord-Ouest, Adolphe Lélé Lafrique, a instauré dès le lendemain un couvre-feu d’une semaine, éventuellement renouvelable dans son unité de commandement interdisant les mouvements des personnes et des biens de 20 heures à 6 heures du matin, de même que la circulation des motocyclettes et la fermeture des débits des boissons, des snack-bars et des boîtes de nuit.
This is a mistake from the ambazombians.
What are they going to do with him?
Kill him = strategic mistake as that will give the GOC a reason to go even harder on tracking down these viruses.
This is a blunder if they intend to use him as a bargaining chip.
This fight will be long but at the end this virus will be defeated and “conquered”
Unfortunate innocent lives will be lost with a generation from those areas lost.
W have seen this movie before to no avail.
Corsica, Northern Ireland, Catalonia,casamance, …..
There will never be an “ambazombian” state.
New Caledonia…
Indulge me the opportunity to impress on your confounded mind that your knowledge of history appears to be very selective. Otherwise, you left out The Democratic Republic of Timor Leste (East Timor), the Republic of South Sudan and the State of Eritrea, amongst others.
…the Democratic…
I want to seize this opportunity to congratulate those who did the very good job. Thanks for taking out those terrorists la republique soldiers and the SDO. We would have wanted you to take out more of them but we are grateful of the number you were able to stop. We now have less la republique terrorists to deal with. You have proved once again that you are great men. When the history our great country Southern Cameroons will be written, you will occupy a privileged place. We will use you as our heroes and models.
Thanks again and remain blessed and strong
John evil runs in your blood. I see why you want your people to be killed. Let the blood come back to your family
First the blood will choke and drown you and your for failing to see what is going on here.
Remember the objectives of the Trusteeship Territory:
1-Prepare the Terriotory (Ambazonia) for self rule or
2- Prepare the Territory for independence.
This is a signed document at the UN. Let me ask you….which of the two points above do Southern Cameroonians benefit from today?
It is clear to all that the rapt did not take place in Yaoundé. This looks like self defense to me.
Anyone who believes that they can defeat people fighting for their identity is a f00l in need of an education.
“the situation in the South-West and North-West Regions is stabilizing, and the Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism should thus be able to delve into the crux of the problem;” (Biya, 2018)
Biya is indeed from another planet
@ Bakossi
nothing will changed , Now the world will know we are not dealing with terrorist organisation .
it is a huge mistake , lets wait i see .
people- if we spend time calling the guys in the NWP and SWP revolting against a failed government terrorist, how should we call ministers stealing billions of cameroonian money?..High class terrorist?..
Do you know how many people die every day because of lack of good roads and hospitals..?..
Imagine all those cahs stolen by these ministers was used to build hospitals and roads, it will serve the lives of thousands of cameroonians kill every day…
So please lets first of kill terrorist like MENDO ZE, ABA ABAh, health minister, Defence Minsiter etc etc before talking of the Freedom fighters …
Am i wrong ?..
@ biko
do you know the definition of terrorist ?
Remember that he is from Ndian division and a SWstener. Let anything happen to him. You know you can’t even try so keep inviting the military in your home. He will be alive
The people of West Cameroon go to bed today knowing tomorrow is not guarantee because once the republican army comes to your village everyone becomes target practice.
For the young men with no way out they know they will be killed wether they fight back or not.
Some have decided to die fighting than to die for nothing.
Last January during negotiations with the level headed Agbor Balla the government abducted him and charged him with terrorism and treason.
Today the boys in the park know if Balla who was negotiating with the government ended in Ngata! Ayuk in a different country in Ngata then what will happen to them? Execution for Sure!
When people have no where to go they fight back if not they die.
This is all because the government imposed French on the people in West Cameroon.