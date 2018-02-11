Des indépendantistes enlèvent un sous-préfet

APAnews | Le sous-préfet de la localité camerounaise de Batibo (Nord-Ouest), Marcel Namata Diteng, a été enlevé dimanche par des activistes présumés de la sécession des régions anglophones du pays, alors qu’il présidait le défilé de la 52ème édition de la Fête nationale de la jeunesse, a appris APA de sources concordantes.

Peu avant la parade civile, apprend-on, des hommes armés, sans qu’on puisse en préciser le nombre, ont fait irruption à la place des fêtes de cette petite ville, tirant des coups de feu en l’air et fonçant vers leur principale cible, qui dans une ambiance de panique générale, a été conduite à un lieu inconnu.

Les recherches, lancées à la suite de ce rapt spectaculaire, ont juste permis de retrouver le véhicule de service du sous-préfet de Batibo à quelques kilomètres du lieu de son kidnapping, un acte qui n’avait pas été revendiqué jusqu’en milieu d’après-midi.

Pas très loin de là, cette fois dans la région anglophone du Sud-Ouest et quelques heures plus tôt, l’on apprenait que trois éléments de la gendarmerie aveint été tués par de présumés séparatistes à Kembong, autre chaudron des activistes de la république autoproclamée d’Ambazonie.

Lesdits activistes avaient, quelques jours avant, par voie de tracts et sur les réseaux sociaux, décrété le boycott de la Fête nationale de la jeunesse en zone anglophone, menaçant de représailles quiconque tenterait de violer ledit mot d’ordre.

A la suite de ces menaces le ministre en charge de la Défense, Joseph Beti Assomo a, depuis vendredi dernier, instruit des «dispositions spéciales de sécurité» aux services compétents.

Suite auxdites instructions le gouverneur de la région du Nord-Ouest, Adolphe Lélé Lafrique, a instauré dès le lendemain un couvre-feu d’une semaine, éventuellement renouvelable dans son unité de commandement interdisant les mouvements des personnes et des biens de 20 heures à 6 heures du matin, de même que la circulation des motocyclettes et la fermeture des débits des boissons, des snack-bars et des boîtes de nuit.