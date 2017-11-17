Cameroun : le palais de l’Assemblée nationale en cendres [+vidéo]

APAnews | Le palais de l’Assemblée nationale du Cameroun, sis au quartier Ngao Ekellé à Yaoundé, la capitale, a été complètement réduit en cendres jeudi, vers 23 heures (heure locale), après un incendie qui s’y est déclaré un peu plus de 4 heures plus tôt, a constaté APA sur place.
Sur les lieux, où près de 400 curieux s’étaient agglutinés, sous le regard suspicieux de gendarmes en faction et alors qu’aucune origine n’était avancée, les sapeurs-pompiers sont arrivés plus de 2 heures après le début du sinistre.
Selon un responsable des sapeurs-pompiers sur place, interrogé par APA, la puissance des flammes était tellement importante qu’il a fallu faire appel aux services de la Société des dépôts pétroliers (SCDP) pour espérer sauver quelques reliques.
On rappelle que l’Assemblée nationale du Cameroun est, depuis mardi, réunie en session ordinaire consacrée à l’examen de la Loi de finances pour 2018, dans un contexte marqué, depuis plus d’un an, par la crise anglophone qui, en deux semaines, s’est soldée par la mort de quatre éléments des forces de défense et de sécurité.
Tic-Toc-Tic-Toc-Tic-Toc cuckoo
This is real madness! It just doesn’t make sense any more. And when it does not make sense, it is not true!
To set a building ablaze in Bamenda and impute the arson to Southern Cameroon separatists is one thing; to do the same in Yaounde is stretching credulity to its utmost limit.
Whatever the case, hopefully, the Head of State can now come down to human form, prostrate and call for a national day of prayer and forgiveness.
Would it be wiser to wait for the facts first, before assigning responsibility? Someone said below, it is a job by the Ambazonia Defense Forces, you indirectly accuse the government. Lets see what it will be
Hope mbappe and his mom are there to extinct the fire. Next stop etoudi.ca sort comme ca sort.
Let us see what Tchiroma will say. I’m waiting to see who the culprit will be. ” Southern Cameroons terrorists”?
The ADF is truly doing a fine job. Strike the enemy where it matters most. Those parliamentarians feeding on the blood of > 200 fallen Ambazonians must stop pretending to be representing us. Next stop Senate then Etoudi.
And in another news, Paul Biya Junior’s featured twice on the final ENAM list. This is not the corrupt country we can be part of.
Iook this sampier pompier dem way if na for 20 may dem de show show and do fantastic all kind manoeuvres but small fire so all dem don poom sotay di grass house don finish.
No wonder their army to de see farmers their rubber gun, remme their walking stick and people dem their cutlass for chapiah say na weapon for mass destruction.
Chai if I hear any pim from my francophone neighbours the way I go crack their head. Total cowards.
Key Statement is : les sapeurs-pompiers sont arrivés plus de 2 heures après le début du sinistre. So in the Capital city of cameroon , There is no Fire station within 30 minute of The National Assymbly?
Sadly interesting. I still can’t see the real face of this fire; is it
– Dissimulative fire?
– Destructive fire?
– Provocative fire?
– Intentional fire?
– or simply an hazardous fire?
Not good to rejoice over a loss if it is one.
So how does this help? Anyway lets wait till we hear details. It may have been caused by an electrical fault..
But on the flip side the emergency response in the capital city has been badly exposed. How many fire fighting trucks were on site to fight the fire? And thats the capital