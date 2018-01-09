Cameroun needs CFAf560b to pay off 2018 domestic debt

APAnews | Cameroon’s Public Treasury is expected to pay 560 billion CFA francs in 2018 to cover its domestic debt, according to figures released by the Autonomous Amortization Fund (CAA), which manages the state’s public debt.
The figures were set in 2017, as a prelude to the 2018 Finance Act, which has been in force since January 1.
Out of the 560 billion CFA francs needed to clear domestic debt, CAA pointed out last year that 300 billion CFA francs of issues of government bonds, and 260 billion CFA francs of bank loans, could contribute to solve the problem.
According to sources, Cameroon’s domestic debt in 2016, which was 402.9 billion CFA francs, according to the Autonomous Fund for Investment, grew in volume as the government faced adverse economic conditions in 2016 and 2017, due to lower prices for oil and other raw materials exported.
In his New Year address to the nation on December 31, Cameroon’s President Paul Biya declared that the settlement of the domestic debt was one of the priorities of the state during the 2018 fiscal year.
Part of the amount to service this debt, is used in fighting a senseless internal war
against the same people, who ought to have helped in contributing to pay it.
Poor governance and how are they going to emerge in 2035? Laughter.
Only francofools, know that biya will pay all the debt from internal sources and even
have a surplus.
Instead of planning how to kick him away come the elections, we shall see the `relay
race a la to the polls, for his re- election. What a brainwashed people.
And the Fcfa 76 Billion that was borrowed to buy 32 Gig. Notebooks is basically part of this. Some very foolish politicians killing a country and it’s progeny slowly but steadily. Ambaland must break away from this thieving filth.
Hold it!!!!!!
Did Higher Education Minister, Jacques Fame Ndongo not say it was a gift from the Head of State? Why should it feature in the nation’s budget?????????????????
That’s always a priority but Nevertheless it has never been taken seriously by the Absentee Landlord. He would prefer to spend that money on a private trip to Swiss than pay off public debt.