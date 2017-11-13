Cameroun : un 4ème soldat assassiné dans les régions anglophones

APA-Yaoundé (Cameroun) – Le soldat de 2ème classe Yaya Emmanuel a été retrouvé égorgé vendredi dans la localité camerounaise d’Akwen (Sud-Ouest), une zone en proie depuis quelques semaines à une vague d’agressions visant les forces de sécurité et attribuée aux activistes de la sécession des régions anglophones du pays, a appris APA de sources sécuritaires.

Le militaire, dont l’arme de service est par ailleurs portée disparue et qui était d’astreinte, aurait brièvement quitté son poste de garde pour assouvir un besoin naturel lorsqu’il a été surpris par des assaillants.

Yaya Emmanuel est le 4ème homme en tenue éliminé en zone anglophone depuis une semaine.

Évoquant, vendredi soir, au cours d’un point de presse, «l’escalade terroriste que connaissent à nouveau les régions du Nord-Ouest et du Sud-Ouest» le ministre de la Communication et porte-parole du gouvernement, Issa Tchiroma Bakary, a affirmé que ces actes avaient été revendiqués par des «terroristes se réclamant du mouvement sécessionniste connu sous le nom de ‘’Southern Cameroons Ambazonia Consortium United Front’’» (SCACUF).

Selon lui, «les sécessionnistes», dont deux ont déjà été abattus et cinq blessés, au cours des ratissages organisés pour retrouver les assassins terroristes qui «viennent de déclarer la guerre à la République».

Dans la foulée, six dangereux suspects, porteurs au moment de leur interpellation de 12 minutions de 7,62 millimètres et qui s’apprêtaient à franchir la frontière en direction du Nigeria, ont été interpellés.

«Notre pays fait bel et bien face à une entreprise terroriste», a-t-il martelé, non sans constater que l’assassinant de soldats n’a plus rien à voir avec la nécessaire expression d’une vue ou d’une opinion, fût-elle contraire à celle d’autres citoyens, mais qui participe toujours de l’indispensable dialogue pour la construction d’un avenir commun et d’un vivre ensemble immuable.

Face à «la tournure terroriste et manifestement anti-républicaine» que prend la situation dans le Nord-Ouest et le Sud-Ouest, Issa Tchiroma Bakary a déclaré que le gouvernement avait d’ores et déjà pris toute sa responsabilité pour le rétablissement du maintien de l’ordre dans ces régions.

«Il s’agit là d’un préalable et d’un impératif incompressible et non-négociable, sur lequel aucune transaction ne sera autorisée, au nom du devoir régalien qui incombe à tout État, pour la sauvegarde des personnes, la protection des biens et la préservation de notre intégrité territoriale.»

