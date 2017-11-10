Carlson Rezidor takes Radisson Blu brand into Cameroon

The Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group has entered its 30th African country with the debut of its upper upscale brand, Radisson Blu, in Cameroon.

The Radisson Blu Hotel & Apartments Douala, Cameroon is scheduled to open in 2019 and brings the group’s African portfolio to 83 hotels and over 17,500 rooms in operation and under development.

“We are thrilled to be entering our 30th country in Africa and what better addition than Cameroon, the groups key market in Central Africa,” said Andrew McLachlan, senior vice president, business development, Africa & Indian Ocean of Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group.

“As the ideal showcase, the hotel will strongly support the demand for our Radisson Blu Hotel and Apartment product across the African region.

“Once open, it will be the finest upper upscale product in the financial hub of Cameroon and an important addition to our Central African Radisson Blu portfolio.”

Located in the most sought-after business district of the economic capital of the country, Douala, and towering above many as one of the tallest buildings in the country, the hotel will ensure high visibility of the Radisson Blu brand in the country.

The hotel is ideally positioned in the centre, between the port and the main highway, National 3, allowing easy access across the city.

It also offers unrivalled access into and out of Douala International Airport, situated less than 15 minutes away.

The 150-room Radisson Blu will offer a mix of standard bedrooms as well as studio, one and two-bedroom apartments.

The hotel will feature an all-day dining restaurant, a lobby bar as well as a Destination Sky Bar and Restaurant.

For fitness enthusiasts, the hotel will also house a gymnasium and a wellness spa for guests seeking to relax and rejuvenate.

The meeting and events area will consist of a stylish conference room and four meeting rooms.

Breaking Travel News