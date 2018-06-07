Home / Business / CFA8.38 billion generated by the Chad-Cameroon pipeline between January-April 2018

Business in Cameroon | Between January 1 and April 30, 2018, Société nationale des hydrocarbures (SNH) collected CFA8.38 billion as transit duties on the Chad-Cameroon pipeline for the Cameroonian state. This was revealed by the company’s executive director Adolphe Moudiki.

That same period, 12.88 million barrels of crude oil were conveyed against 11.27 million a year earlier.

During that same period in 2017 however, the pipeline generated CFA9.01 billion for Cameroon. According to SNH, this drop on a year-on-year basis (despite an increase of the volume of crude oil conveyed via the Komé-Kribi 1 terminal) is due to the fall of dollar exchange rate.

