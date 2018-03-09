Chinese-African couple become live-streaming hit in China

The Star Online | A Chinese and African couple have become a hit online in China, live-streaming parts of their daily life to thousands of followers, according to a newspaper report.
Zou Qianshun, 43, and his wife Sandra, 27, from Cameroon, live in a village near Dandong in northern Liaoning province, the Beijing Youth Daily reported.Zou works on fishing boats and met his partner in the coastal African nation three years ago when she was running a hair salon.
The couple fell in love and after marrying in March last year in Cameroon they returned to live in China. They now have a four-month-old baby boy, Daniel.
As their cross-cultural marriage has attracted much attention from curious villagers, Zou had the idea of live-streaming parts of their daily life.
They have now attracted more than 20,000 followers in just a month since they started broadcasting, according to the report.
“Viewers have so many questions and are even curious about our most private life, which is a bit too much, but we try to satisfy their requests if they are related to cooking, recreation or work,” Zou was quoted as saying.
During the live broadcasts, the couple answer all kinds of questions from internet users, such as whether they are truly in love and how they handle their age and cultural differences.
Zou communicates with Sandra in French and she has adapted to village life, picking up some of the Liaoning dialect.
She has also learned to fuel the stove using corn stalks in the traditional rural Chinese manner, the report said.
Before Sandra left for China, her family worried if she would be treated well by Zou’s family and whether she would get used to living in China.
But Zou’s mother is full of praise for her daughter-in-law, praising her as “smart, pretty, loving and capable”, according to the article.
Zou only plans to live-stream for a short period, thinking people will soon lose interest once their initial curiosity is satisfied.
We see a lot of black guys marrying Chinese women, so it’s normal to look at it vice versa. Love has no cultural, racial, language nor even age barrier. She followed her heart……wishing her all the best of luck with Chinese romance.
No comment! I will just say: Black Love is Black power.
Really Bikutsi, Really? Just wait and see when Ni Bah Acho enters this house. Kikikiki
Yes! Really. All these Black people marrying and making babies outside the Black race are confused and living in a fatasi world.
There are many of them in this forum, but it is never too late to recover and emancipate from mental slavery.
Trust me. I know what I’m talking about.
Now, because we have problem with the truth, some will come here and called me rasist.
Bikutsi, I will ask again, REALLY. I will not call you racist though. However, I will say you should make your judgement on a case-to-case bases. The best advice I throw out there for our fellow African living out of Africa, is that they should define thier priorities and interest clearly. If you meet a potential partner be sure to figure out each other’s interest and priorities before you pop the question or answer to one. Be it white or black partner. The outcome of disagreement is usually catastrophic. As Bah said there is nothing like love but only interest. However, I disagree with him, I always say interest first, and then love after. In fact overflowing love if interest is perfect.
ignorance is a bliss,intermarriages between this sorts and all sorts have been happening all over the world for decades, love has no boundaries,personally we are all human beings, no race is better than the other,no one goes through life without pain, sorry, sadness and happiness,live you life, don’t care about small minded haters, racists, primitive believes, cultures, religions and some sad idiots who feel they are superior than others, we shall all perish! illnesses,diseases and death choose no colour!
Black is Beauty! Chinese love some chocolate too!
this is what happens when children are infantilized from childhood with christian,and islamic comedy to believe in inexistent words like” love”,created to neutralize,and bring under control the minds of victims of aryan occupation for the last five hundred years.with this,they are sure to canalise the anger of victims,even manipulating them to participate in their own distruction.the reality is that” love”does not exist.marraige is a political,highly strategic decesion that contains the strongest form of patriotism.if you are concerned about the fate of your people,will you leave them to go and marry from another group?not to talk of that of the enemy?looking at marraige from this angle,we can say any african married to a non african is a traitor.
@ bah Acho
Did you say “traitor”? Why not try “terrorist” the panacea of all ills?
normally after five hundred years of humiliation by christian and islamic cannibals.one expect africans to draw a lesson from this tragedy,and stick exclussively with each other with the objective to rebuild a champion africa.the sacrefise made by our ancestors should be the foundation of patriotism in africa.the desire to respect their memory by sticking with each other to work and attain what they paid a huge price for.this can only be possible when african men exclussively marry,and valorise african women.it is our responsibility as african men to recreat a strong african family by taking the leadership rule.not running from our women to marry gross rejected aryan women because of self hate resulting from christian brainwash.infact any african married to an alien should be banished.