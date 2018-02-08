CNPS to experiment the E-payment of social benefits via MTN Mobile Money

Business in Cameroon | Cameroon’s national social security fund (Caisse Nationale de Prévoyance Sociale- CNPS) announced that from March 2018, it will experiment the e-payment of social benefits.
The experiment will be conducted via the social security body (Centre de prévoyance sociale-CPS), at Yaoundé-Indépendance which is one of the six local structures operational in Cameroon’s capital.
According to the CNPS, this technological innovation is in continuity with its modernization and digitalization.
The company explains that at first, the experiment will be conducted internally. For the experiment, Workers at the central services of CPS, CPS Yaoundé-indépendance included, who wish to be paid via MTN Mobile Money should simply express interest to their dispensers. The lists of volunteers are expected by February 28 2018, to facilitate the procedures.
This is a disgrace why not Camtel? this is a shame theses a personal data that should not be given to private companies…I will sue the government if this go ahead!
Popol toujour Chaud!
C pas slmt popol mon ami..popol ne peux pas tout arranger ok? a good lawyer in cameroon can take a case against this but they all waiting for popol or for any matter supported by western power that will pay them money so we have lawyer for Gay peoples etc….this is how other countries advance they institutions and countries not waiting for chaud gar to come and clean their backyard