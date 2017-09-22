Curfew imposed in Cameroon Anglophone region after bomb attack

The Governor of the North-West Region of Cameroon has imposed a 24-hour ban on movement of persons in the region ending Friday midnight.
The order imposing the curfew did not state the reason. It follows a bomb attack in the main city Bamenda on Thursday that injured three police officers.
“Movement of persons from one Division to the other in the North-West Region is hereby strictly prohibited for a period of 24 hours,” the Order issued on Thursday by the governor Adolphe Lele Lafrique stated.
“Any person or persons who violate or attempt to violate this Order shall face the consequences as provided by the Law,” it added.
Escalation of #Cameroon crisis. World needs to wake up, impending crisis @UN #UNGA @UN_PGA @BBCAfrica @AlJazeera @WSJ pic.twitter.com/EssmCyj3vx
— Judith Nwana (@judithnwana) September 21, 2017
The governor had said earlier on state TV that the bomb blast was a “terrorist attack”.
Secession calls have been made by some inhabitants of the Anglophone regions who are accusing the government of marginalization and unfair distribution of wealth to the region.
Late last year, series of protests were held against marginalization in the Anglophone regions.
Anglophone teachers, lawyers and students were beaten and intimidated by the security forces during peaceful protests against the imposition of the French language on their schools and courts.
Anglophone journalists also condemned a government order banning all radio and television discussions on the political situation in the region.
President Biya subsequently signed a decree establishing the National Commission of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism to solve the matter.
Rights groups have raised concerns about increasing repression under the 35-year-old rule of President Biya.
In August, the president signed a decree releasing Anglophone leaders detained for months over last year’s protests.
Several others are still behind bars including journalists who are facing terrorism charges.
There curfew not holding people protesting peacefully presently all over western Cameroon.The beginning to the end of this corrupt,vissionless and useless government this way in West Cameroon.
Is the curfew working?
The Curfew.
No Way my brother i am right now in Kumba and people are out.in Buea more than 5000 people came out.
If these lunatics or so-called colonial administrators from La Republique think for one second that these inconsequential orders will deter the resolve of Southern Cameroons, then they are mistaken. Protest marches were banned but see for yourselves the number that went to the streets today. The people have been pushed to the wall and now they want nothing but liberation. I’ve never in my life seen a government or should I say a dictatorship that so much believes in force as a solution to all crises. This crisis was very easy to resolve at the early stages; a frank discussion by both parties with humility would have long quenched this fire but what did they do? We are living in the 21st Century and methods used in the 80s and 90s will not work now.
No one should respect the nonsense
The comes a time when suppression no longer works. Biya must take serious note of that. Peaceful demonstration in Kumbo, Kumba, and Buea today means that suppression is failing. My only problem is with those fabricating bombs. You don’t have to kill your own brothers and burn down buildings for your voices to be heard. Peaceful demonstration can do the job