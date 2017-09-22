Curfew imposed in Cameroon Anglophone region after bomb attack

The Governor of the North-West Region of Cameroon has imposed a 24-hour ban on movement of persons in the region ending Friday midnight.

The order imposing the curfew did not state the reason. It follows a bomb attack in the main city Bamenda on Thursday that injured three police officers.

“Movement of persons from one Division to the other in the North-West Region is hereby strictly prohibited for a period of 24 hours,” the Order issued on Thursday by the governor Adolphe Lele Lafrique stated.

“Any person or persons who violate or attempt to violate this Order shall face the consequences as provided by the Law,” it added.

The governor had said earlier on state TV that the bomb blast was a “terrorist attack”.

Secession calls have been made by some inhabitants of the Anglophone regions who are accusing the government of marginalization and unfair distribution of wealth to the region.

Late last year, series of protests were held against marginalization in the Anglophone regions.

Anglophone teachers, lawyers and students were beaten and intimidated by the security forces during peaceful protests against the imposition of the French language on their schools and courts.

Anglophone journalists also condemned a government order banning all radio and television discussions on the political situation in the region.

President Biya subsequently signed a decree establishing the National Commission of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism to solve the matter.

Rights groups have raised concerns about increasing repression under the 35-year-old rule of President Biya.

In August, the president signed a decree releasing Anglophone leaders detained for months over last year’s protests.

Several others are still behind bars including journalists who are facing terrorism charges.

africanews