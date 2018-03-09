Defence Minister gives tall order to newly appointed military officers in NW, SW

Journal du Cameroun | Joseph Beti Assomo, Cameroon’s Minister of Defence, has given strict instructions to the newly appointed military officers in the North West and South West Regions.

Commissioning the Legion Commander of the National Gendarmerie Brigade and the Head of Ex-service Men and War Victims at the Buea Independence Square on Wednesday, March 7, 2017, Minister Beti Assomo called on Colonel Henry Nchinda and General Jean Claude, respectively to adapt to their new functions and ensure the protection of lives and property.

Meanwhile, installing General Robinson Agha Ndong, as the head of the newly created 5th Military Region of the Northwest and West Regions on Tuesday, March 6, at the Bamenda Commercial Avenue Grandstand, the Defence boss urged him to protect and preserve the territorial integrity of Cameroon.

He also instructed Gen. Agha to wage a military onslaught against secessionists, whom, he said, are threatening the peace and territorial supremacy of Cameroon.

He prescribed assiduity, availability, professional consciousness and respect of hierarchy. He also challenged the new boss of the 5th Military Region, to show prove of the mark of confidence bestowed on him by the Head of State.

“Formerly, you controlled only the Northwest Region, but today, you have the West Region added to your area of intervention. So, your military terrain is vast, prove to us that you can do it,” the Defence Minister challenged.

The challenge was also directed to General Jules Ceaser Alubasa( Head of the National Gendarmerie), Colonel Michel Mpans Ndjem( Head of the 51stCombined Motorised Military Infantry), Colonel Kenneth Akwe Nzumt( Head of the Air Force Base), Colonel Charles Njume(Head of the Engineering Sector) and Edgar David Petatoa Poufong( Head of the Army Rescue).

Earlier in his welcome address, the Government Delegate to the Bamenda City Council, Vincent Nji Ndumu, appealed to Minister Beti Assomo, to ensure that officer who are sent to the North West Region are able to express themselves in English or Pidgin.