Defence Minister gives tall order to newly appointed military officers in NW, SW

Journal du Cameroun | Joseph Beti Assomo, Cameroon’s Minister of Defence, has given strict instructions to the newly appointed military officers in the North West and South West Regions.
Commissioning the Legion Commander of the National Gendarmerie Brigade and the Head of Ex-service Men and War Victims at the Buea Independence Square on Wednesday, March 7, 2017, Minister Beti Assomo called on Colonel Henry Nchinda and General Jean Claude, respectively to adapt to their new functions and ensure the protection of lives and property.
Meanwhile, installing General Robinson Agha Ndong, as the head of the newly created 5th Military Region of the Northwest and West Regions on Tuesday, March 6, at the Bamenda Commercial Avenue Grandstand, the Defence boss urged him to protect and preserve the territorial integrity of Cameroon.
He also instructed Gen. Agha to wage a military onslaught against secessionists, whom, he said, are threatening the peace and territorial supremacy of Cameroon.
He prescribed assiduity, availability, professional consciousness and respect of hierarchy. He also challenged the new boss of the 5th Military Region, to show prove of the mark of confidence bestowed on him by the Head of State.
“Formerly, you controlled only the Northwest Region, but today, you have the West Region added to your area of intervention. So, your military terrain is vast, prove to us that you can do it,” the Defence Minister challenged.
The challenge was also directed to General Jules Ceaser Alubasa( Head of the National Gendarmerie), Colonel Michel Mpans Ndjem( Head of the 51stCombined Motorised Military Infantry), Colonel Kenneth Akwe Nzumt( Head of the Air Force Base), Colonel Charles Njume(Head of the Engineering Sector) and Edgar David Petatoa Poufong( Head of the Army Rescue).
Earlier in his welcome address, the Government Delegate to the Bamenda City Council, Vincent Nji Ndumu, appealed to Minister Beti Assomo, to ensure that officer who are sent to the North West Region are able to express themselves in English or Pidgin.
“He also instructed Gen. Agha to wage a military onslaught against secessionists”………really??
It’s quite evident and very deplorable that LRC understands only the language of war and terror. These secessionists are villagers, traders, farmer, teachers, the old, the young and above all Cameroonians……asking to be looked upon and treated like a fellow and equal citizen; denouncing marginalization; and demanding a revisit of Foumban. Is that so much to ask? and do these demands merit a military onslaught?
Kill anyone who don’t want to abide by the instructions !!
Is this the type of language they used against BH? If so, why is BH, still waxing strong
with four countries plus outside support?
With leaf plants and the singing of the Amba anthem, see how much has been achieved
by the Ambazonians. Not even the arrests, burning of bendskins etc, can kill a resolve.
All is the usual bullying tactics and this can not kill or stop the journey to Buea.
Our boys have fought hard and hoisted the flag at the P flat. What is left now, is the
final movement and start of work in Buea.
Unfortunately for all of us, biya will not be around, to see the gov`t of Ambazonia in BUEA.
Sweet dreams my brother.
TALL order or SHORT order, the present momentum is UNSTOPPABLE.
It is very easy to start a war but very difficult to stop it.
This is so because it takes one party to start a war. However, it takes two parties to stop the war.
Biya alone started the war. However, Biya alone cannot stop the war. Southern Cameroonians must agree to stop the war.
Biya is now trapped.
He has to defeat Southern Cameroonians in order to stop the war or negotiate with them.
. Le prochain président camerounais va hérité d’un pays très malade. J’aimerais vraiment pas être à sa place
Beti Assomo will be added to those promoting violation of human rights and crimes against humanity.
Ils devront tous rendre gorge.
And Anglophones will never yield. You must know this by now.
So you expect to kill security forces while they stand and fold their arms. You Ambazonians should understand that in every action there is an equal and opposite reaction. You guys are making life difficult for the peaceful NW and SW people while the rest of the country is going about their business. Very soon the majority of the Anglophones will say “enough of this nonsense” and start flushing you out of their territory. If you want to form your Ambazonia republic where only the Queen’s language is spoken, you are free to join the Biafrans in Nigeria and form your Biafra Ambazonia republic. They too want to separate from Nigeria. Cameroon will never ever separate because of a colonial master’s language. You are free to go to England if you care a lot about your Queen’s language.