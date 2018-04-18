Douala Airport Told to Shut Down by Regulator

Bloomberg | The airport of Cameroon’s port city, Douala, has been told to shut down by the International Civil Aviation Organization because of the poor state of its runways and a general lack of maintenance, according to airport authorities.
Complaints by 15 airlines, including Air France and Turkish Airlines, about the condition of the Douala airport prompted an audit by ICAO inspectors earlier this month. The document cites, among other issues, runways in need of repair, poor maintenance of computer equipment and the location of the facility, which is close to residential areas.
“We have forwarded the ICAO order to the government and precisely the Ministry of Transport, under whose authority the airport is operated,” Thomas Owona Assoumou, managing director of the Airport Authority of Cameroon, said Tuesday, without giving further details.
In March 2016, the government repaired some runways with a loan from the French Development Agency.
Cameroon Na Cameroon. Always waiting for some Miracle worker or some Imperialist to Tell Us to fix our broken airports!
Unfortunately we must live by standards of the larger world. Last time we were told to democratize; we went on toe Owonarize. What will it be this time? Or shall our omnipotent gods say that we have no lessons to learn from them?
RDPC = Rigeur a Depasse le Peuple Cameroun is.
The so called LRC ministers fly to different european countries, and land on airports with ultra modern standards ,breath fresh and ventilated air only to come back home and not able to repairs the toilets at douala airpaort which is the gateway to economic capital.what a shame. Is it a curse?????
After just borrowing money last year and closing the airport down for repairs. The money was embezzle as usual by the very thieves Biya keep promoting everyday and now they are asking for the airport to be closed. Where will they get money when they are using money to fight Anglophones and B H at the same time. sad
No why? Everything is working so well not so @Uhmm Pay, Pharoan aka Bamenda Bog and BrothaJoe. The ruling party gust scored 93% electoral victory which is an approval of the status quo. Blackman Pity.
..just..
characteristics of a Country ruled by a wicked dictator and his ruthless gang.
Genocide in Widikum. He has converted the Anglophone regions into a slaughter house of Innocent Anglophones.
You and your gang will have your day in court soon in the Hague. The world is watching you closely.
What a pity. Everything about Douala airport is rubbish. I landed there last October and I was ashamed being a Cameroonian. I can’t remember visiting any good place in Cameroon. Passport office, Ministry of Higher Education, D.O’s office, amadou ahidjo’s stadium, chantier naval etc…all of them are really mess. From extremely poor roads, inconsistent electricity supply, unclean and inconsistent water, poor internet connection, dirty surroundings with trash deposited everywhere…Cameroon is in the worse state a country can be for human habitation. Useless government.
It should also include Nsimalen, which is no different.
There is a constitution in that country, that biya and his cpdm cronies are using,
to justify the killings in the Anglophone regions. On the side also, biya seems to
feel he will get away with it because age is telling on him. All this is showing, is
the wickedness in him. A man, who attempted Seminary education getting mad
because of a corrupt mind and soul.
One thing is certain, Cameroonians, gave him this chance on a platter of goal.
How many and for how long, will he continue to succeed, cleansing the young
Anglophone age bracket without second thought or someone stopping him?