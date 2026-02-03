Douala Port Standoff: A Battle of Two Scanners Threatens to Sink Cameroon’s Economy

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.OEG | The Port of Douala, the strategic gateway for trade in Central Africa, has descended into administrative turmoil. According to a scathing report by KOACI, the facility is currently gripped by a “war of scanners” that serves as a stark symbol of a government in the throes of a governance debacle. This institutional tug-of-war has not only paralyzed cargo flow but has exposed a deep-seated defiance of state authority at the highest levels.

One Port, Two Masters

As reported by KOACI, the crisis stems from an unprecedented “bicéphalism” (dual-leadership) in the management of non-intrusive cargo scanning. Since early January 2026, two rival operators have been claiming the right to inspect containers:

SGS (Société Générale de Surveillance): The long-term partner whose contract, according to the Ministry of Finance, remains legally binding until 2032 .

Transatlantic D SA: A newcomer introduced by the Port Authority of Douala (PAD) management, which asserts that the previous era has ended.

This overlap has created a logistical “no-man’s land.” While Transatlantic physically operates the scanning machinery, the national customs software—under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Finance—remains locked to the SGS system. KOACI notes that this has created a surreal environment where importers are essentially being asked to pay twice or face indefinite delays.

A Breakdown of State Authority

The most alarming aspect of the crisis, highlighted in the KOACI investigation, is the open disregard for the Prime Minister’s directives. On January 29, 2026, Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute issued a formal instruction to halt the transition and maintain SGS to avoid economic collapse.

However, the PAD leadership has reportedly ignored this “high instruction,” continuing to operate with Transatlantic D SA. KOACI characterizes this as a “cacophony at the summit of the State,” suggesting that different factions within the Presidency and the Government are backing opposing private interests, leaving the Prime Minister’s office appearing powerless.

The Human and Economic Toll

The “chaos” described by KOACI has translated into a nightmare for the private sector. The port is currently a graveyard of stranded containers, with the following repercussions:

Massive Financial Losses: Importers are drowning in storage fees and “surestaries” (demurrage) that accrue every hour a container sits idle.

Industrial Paralysis: Factories in Douala and landlocked neighbors like Chad and CAR are facing raw material shortages, threatening thousands of jobs.

Skyrocketing Prices: The bottleneck at the port is expected to drive up the cost of basic goods, fueling inflation across the sub-region.

“What we are witnessing,” KOACI suggests, “is the sacrifice of the national economy on the altar of clan-based interests and administrative anarchy.”

A Credibility Crisis

Beyond the immediate financial damage, the standoff is a blow to Cameroon’s international reputation. With the Port of Kribi unable to handle the overflow, the “scanning chaos” at Douala risks diverting regional trade to competitors in West Africa, permanently wounding Cameroon’s status as a transit hub.