The Clock is Ticking: Can the Indomitable Lionesses Rescue Their 2026 AFCON Dreams?

CameroonOnline.ORG | The 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) is just around the corner, but for one of the continent’s most storied teams, the “Indomitable” spirit is being put to a severe test. As we look ahead to the tournament in Morocco, a cloud of uncertainty hangs over the Cameroon women’s national team.

Despite being handed a lifeline by CAF, the Lionesses are currently facing a preparation crisis that has fans and analysts deeply concerned.

A “Miracle” Qualification

To understand the current tension, we have to look back at the qualifying rounds. On the pitch, Cameroon actually failed to secure their spot, suffering a painful aggregate defeat to Algeria. However, a recent decision by CAF to expand the tournament from 12 to 16 teams allowed Cameroon to be “repêchée” (reinstated) based on their FIFA ranking.

It was a second chance that many felt the team would seize with both hands. Instead, the situation has seemingly gone from bad to worse.

No Staff, No Plan, No Time

According to a recent report by RFI, the team is currently in a state of administrative and technical limbo. Here are the primary issues causing the alarm:

The Coaching Vacuum: Following the dismissal of Jean-Baptiste Bisseck after the initial failure to qualify, a permanent successor has yet to be named. With the tournament scheduled to begin on March 17, playing without a settled technical staff is a massive gamble.

Silence on the Training Pitch: While rivals like Nigeria, South Africa, and even group-mates Ghana are already refining their tactics and playing friendly matches, the Cameroonian camp has been quiet. There is no official preparation schedule, leaving players to maintain fitness on their own.

Group D Pressure: Cameroon has been drawn into Group D alongside Ghana, Mali, and Cape Verde. While they have the talent to advance, talent alone rarely beats a well-drilled opponent—especially when World Cup 2027 qualification is also on the line.

Why the Delay?

The root of the problem appears to be the ongoing friction between the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) and the Ministry of Sports. This administrative tug-of-war has historically plagued the men’s team, and it now seems to be suffocating the women’s program at the worst possible moment.

The Bottom Line

Cameroon has a rich history in women’s football, having finished as runners-up multiple times. However, history doesn’t win matches. Without a coach, a staff, or a cohesive training camp, the Lionesses risk arriving in Morocco as “tourists” rather than contenders.

For a nation that lives and breathes football, seeing the Indomitable Lionesses struggle before the whistle even blows is a tough pill to swallow. The clock is ticking—will the authorities step up before it’s too late?