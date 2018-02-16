Ernest Kwandzeh replaces missing DO of Batibo

Ernest Kwandzeh has been installed as the new Divisional Officer for Batibo Sub Division.

He was installed into his function on February 14, by the Governor of the North West Region, Adolphe Lele L’Aftrique. Kwanzeh comes to replace Namata Diteng, who was reportedly kidnapped on February 11 by unidentified assailants, and is still no where to be found.

Reports say he was kidnapped before the official start of the 52nd youth day celebrations. Despite wide claims of his death, Cameroon government spokesman, Issa Tchiroa Bakary says Namata has not been officially confirmed death.

His replacement, Ernest Kwandzeh was the Deputy DO for Momo Division. According to the North West Regional Delegate of Communication, Nkwandze Ernest who worked at the ministry of territorial administration will be the interim DO Batibo.

During his installation ceremony, it was revealed that the search for Namata Marcel Diteng has been intensified following the visit of North-West Governor to Batibo