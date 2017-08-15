Eximbank injects CFA26bln into Cameroon sports infrastructure

APA – Douala (Cameroon) Eximbank USA has granted Cameroon a CFA26-billion loan to finance the construction of sports infrastructure planned for the 2019 African Cup of Nations, reliable sources said on Monday.

The loan, plus an interest rate of 2.5 percent, will enable the U.S firm Prime Potomac and its partners to carry out the rehabilitation of four training stadiums in the northern city of Garoua, to host one of the AFCON groups.

In addition to the facilities, the funds will also allow Garoua to build hotel infrastructure that meet the standards of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

According to representatives of Prime Potomac, its president and CEO Ben Modo, the stadiums will be equipped with solar power, with a solar mini-power plant in each of the sites.

All of the infrastructure, which will create 800 jobs, will be ready by October 2018, long ahead of the 32nd AFCON slated for June-July 2019, according to the firm.

With two years left before the competition, Cameroon is engaged in a race against time to provide the country with adequate infrastructure, an obligation given the fact that the Executive Board of CAF gathered last July in Morocco, decided that from AFCON 2019 onward, the number of teams would increase from 16 to 24.

