Thousands Flee Villages in English-speaking Parts of Cameroon

VOA | BUEA, CAMEROON — Thousands of people are fleeing villages in the English-speaking regions of Cameroon less than a week after President Paul Biya declared war against anglophone separatist groups. Fleeing villagers complain troops are engaging in rape, killings, and harassment, but the military says they are out to defend the population.
The number of people traveling along the Kumba Mamfe Road in the English-speaking southwest region of Cameroon has drastically dropped. It is along this road that goods from Nigeria are brought into Cameroon and vice versa.
Thirty-two-year-old merchant Takem Ethel said she and her peers suspended business trips between Cameroon and Nigeria after President Biya declared war on separatist groups.
“The number of checkpoints are just unbearable,” said Ethel. “Since the president announced that he was fighting against terrorists, it is as if he removed his hungry lions called the military from their den. Those who want to be killed can travel. I still have my life ahead, so I will not move.”
Ongoing violence
Violence in the towns of Mamfe and Eyumojock last week claimed the lives of at least six soldiers and a police officer.
Eyumojock is also the hometown of Julius Ayuk Tabe, the man who said he is the first president of Ambazonia, the state the separatists say they have created.
The government of Cameroon says many fighters were being trained there and across the border in Nigeria.
Residents say most youths have escaped to the bushes to flee the heavy presence of the military.
Nyeke George Likiye, an independent analyst in southwestern Cameroon, said he has written to the national government to complain about the troops.
“They are doing their job in excess proportions,” said Likiye. “There are some arrests, some unreasonable arrests that are being done, people are being tortured, people are being beaten. This is not correct.”
Military denials
General Melingui Noma, one of Cameroon’s highest-ranking military officers, denied the southwest has been militarized or that soldiers are committing atrocities. The general said he is aware of alleged excesses but insisted the military is there to protect the population.
“We know that if we want to overcome this crisis, we have to make sure the population is with us,” he said. “How can you go and embarrass and harass people whom you want to take information from? If they cannot give us the correct information, if they cannot tell us the truth of what is happening in the field, you will see that the population will then turn and follow those secessionists.”
Schools have been closed in most of the English-speaking northwest and southwest since November of last year, when lawyers and teachers called for a strike to stop what they believed was the overbearing use of the French language. Violence erupted when separatists joined in and started asking for complete independence.
President Biya has said he is not open to any negotiation on the form of the state and that Cameroon is one country.
What info does the military, want to take from the people, that is not out there in
the net or social media? One moment, they are sent to protect the people and the other,
the want info out of them. We know, how uniform men in Cameroon, get info from people.
The crux of the matter is that gov`t under it`s Commander in chief, has declared war
in a part of the country and it has grown to Ethnic Cleansing. He declaired it,
possibly before knowing the implications. The more reason, why the SDO for Mamfe and
Mr. dog owner Bilai of Buea, quickly went into action.
Statements from any gov`t official, CPDM comrade and any military man, should be taken
with a pinch of salt, because their hands, have all been tied up by the strings of loyalty
to the `Commander in chief`. No arguement about it.
Yes, Balla moved to Fru Ndi to talk federalism as solution to the Ambaland crises.
Why is he quiet on the military invasion of his own Manyu people?
Or is this a non issue in his thinking?
He should not think that by staying quiet on this, he is not part of it. We are watching
you, man.
How dumb to send the military to win peoples minds by the barrel of a gun and intimidation.
Lrc vampires go about looting,beating and raping peoples wives indiscriminately terming it winning of hearts.please go and wins the hearts of your fellow citizens in lrc and leave us alone.
More than 95 percent of anglophones are out for the restoration of their statehood,so lrc has to kill us all in order to claim our land.Biya has declared war,and war he shall get.
With our backs against the wall,we have only one option and that is to defend ourselves.
Ambalanders,we are like a child without parents,so lets rise up like one man and defend our land.one for all,all for one.
Ask Mr Biya what happened to the state of West Cameroon to find the root cause of instability. The bigger French Cameroun under Biya has since 1984 tried to annex the smaller Southern Cameroons state in order to control minerals. Resistance is great. It is the same type of greed that sent Saddam Hussein into Kuwait.
“…Violence in the towns of Mamfe and Eyumojock last week claimed the lives of at least six soldiers and a police officer…”
I guess Cameroonian military is also responsible of the above killings ?
“…President Biya has said he is not open to any negotiation on the form of the state and that Cameroon is one country…”
1000% correct! This is not and will NEVER be negotiable.
I reckon those who feel differently have the right and obligation to do what they believe they should do…so does the other side, in the end only one side will win and I’m certain, I know which one…Cameroon is going nowhere, get used to it!
This is an old story! We did the same in the run up to UNGA in April 1961 after Southern Cameroons already voted to federate with us. That time, we wanted to stop a vote to grant the territory independence. We LOST as world nations voted en masse to grant Southern Cameroons independence. It will come down to a referendum. The harder LRC pushes her luck, the thicker is a wall now rising on the banks of the River Mungo. Can never rule any determined people by force.
