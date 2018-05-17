Fête nationale du Cameroun : un contingent nigérian, invité d’honneur

APAnews | Un détachement de 180 soldats appartenant à la Guard Brigade, un corps d’élite de l’armée nigériane, participera à la parade militaire de dimanche prochain à Yaoundé, la capitale camerounaise, à l’occasion de la célébration des 46 ans de l’Unité nationale et à l’invitation du président de la République, Paul Biya, a appris APA de source officielle.

Selon les autorités locales, l’invitation de l’armée de ce pays voisin au défilé du 20-Mai participe de la démonstration d’excellents liens d’amitié et de coopération entre le Cameroun et le Nigeria, particulièrement au plan de la lutte contre la secte islamiste Boko Haram.

Les deux pays sont en effet, à la fois impactés et impliqués dans la croisade contre l’islamisme religieux, et mènent régulièrement des opérations coordonnées de part et d’autre de leur frontière terrestre à l’Extrême-Nord pour le premier, et au Sud-Est pour le second.