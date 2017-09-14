Fifa rankings: Cameroon drop ten spots to be placed 45th

Nigeria have slipped six places below to be placed 44th in the latest edition of the Fifa rankings released on Thursday.

In the month under review, the Super Eagles recorded a decent outing against Cameroon in the World Cup qualifiers. First, they pummelled the Indomitable Lions 4-0 in Uyo before they were held to a 1-1 draw in Yaoundé.

Even at that, Gernot Rohr’s moved southward in the grading – as they now rank Fifth in Africa according to the world football governing body.

Cameroon fell 10 places to no. 45 in the world and sixth in Africa. Nigeria’s next opponent in the race to Russia 2018, Zambia zoomed 18 places up (78th in the world) after recording a double against Algeria.

Cape Verde were the biggest movers (up 47 rank, 264 by points) with Switzerland plummeting after losing 119 points.

Germany dethroned Brazil from the summit of the ranking following two impressive Fifa World Cup qualifying victories over Czech Republic and Norway.

Portugal, for their part, are up three to third and, further down, no fewer than 23 teams jumped ten places or more.

Goal.com