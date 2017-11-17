Fire rips through Cameroon parliament [+video]

BBC | The main parliament building in Cameroon’s capital Yaoundé has been badly damaged by fire which ripped through four floors.
Firefighters managed to put out the blaze before it could reach the parliamentary chamber.
There has so far been no indication of any casualties and the cause of the blaze was not immediately clear.
In this week’s session, the national assembly had been discussing the budget.
Pictures and video posted on social media show the upper floors in flames, hours after it first took hold.
An AFP new agency photographer said the fire was fully extinguished by dawn today.
Hope Biya was in there and did ot make it!
A dictator is someone that instead of leaving power and retire prefer to burn a country..divide a country by staying in power…Ahidjo was a great man! Biya is evil…that to me should show our peoples the difference between a western “Educated” person and an African educated one..please think about this without trying to defend the “degree…Master..Phd etc…” you have..just look around you and look at how things are done in your village compare to what is done by theses educated fools in the cities!
The evil that men do, lives after them.
What decisions do they take in this house to benefit the people and country, as we see
bad roads, no water, resources being plundered by a few etc. etc. etc.
Or what do they do with the micro { 8m frs.} project monies meant for local maintenance?
They should go back to their respective jurisdictions and reflect for a while.
In 1933, an arson attack occurred on the Reichstag building (home of the German parliament) in Berlin. Goebbels and the Nazis publicly blamed the fire on communists.The fire was used as evidence by the Nazi Party that communists were plotting against the German government.
In 2017, an arson attack occurred on the Parliament building of Cameroon (Biya erroneously refers to the country as LRC).
Tchiroma and the CPDM will surely blame the fire on SC “Secessionists” ( the correct word is SEPARATISTS ).
This fire will surely be used as evidence by the CPDM that Southern Cameroonian SEPARATISTS are plotting against the government of Cameroon (Biya erroneously refers to the country as LRC).
History is surely repeating itself in Cameroon ( sorry “one and indivisible” LRC)
I think i read somewhere that there was heavy security on this facility after the opening of this plenary session which the SDF MPs boycotted.
Maybe the modus operandi these days is fire on any facility that is being guarded by the lrc military.i will highly recommend fire trucks on or with a few meters from any facility being guarded by lrc forces.
They are either killing innocent civilians or transporting fuel at night to burn buildings.